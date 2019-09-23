Trump condemned for moving to ‘roll back the clock’ as letter exposes his attempt to form anti-abortion UN coalition
“It’s not just abortion that they care about, they care about women’s ability to exercise autonomy over their bodies and about denying them critical access to the services they need.”
Global women’s rights advocates raised alarm Monday after a leaked letter showed the Trump administration is pressuring U.N. member nations to join an international anti-abortion coalition.
The letter, first reported by the Guardian and set to be presented Monday during a U.N. General Assembly meeting on universal health coverage, urges nations to oppose the creation of “a new international right to abortion.”
“This letter just shows how they are trying to erode international consensus and roll back the clock for women and girls.”
—Shannon Kowalski
“As a key priority in global health promotion, we respectfully request that your government join the United States in ensuring that every sovereign state has the ability to determine the best way to protect the unborn and defend the family as the foundational unity of society vital to children thriving and leading healthy lives,” states the letter, which was reportedly signed by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.
Shannon Kowalski, director of advocacy and policy at the International Women’s Health Coalition, was quick to condemn the Trump administration’s reported effort as an alarming attack on women’s right to abortion as well as other reproductive care.
“This letter just shows how they are trying to erode international consensus and roll back the clock for women and girls,” Kowalski told The Guardian. “It’s not just abortion that they care about, they care about women’s ability to exercise autonomy over their bodies and about denying them critical access to the services they need.”
As The Guardian reported, this is hardly the first time the Trump administration has worked to undermine international support for women’s rights at the U.N.
“Intense lobbying by U.S. officials in April resulted in the removal of references to sexual and reproductive health from a U.N. Security Council resolution on combating rape in conflict,” The Guardian noted. “The U.S. previously attempted to water down language and remove the word ‘gender’ from U.N. documents.”
Iran says seized British-flagged tanker ‘free’ to leave
Iran said on Monday that a British-flagged oil tanker is "free" to leave more than two months after it was seized in the Gulf.
"The legal process has finished and based on that the conditions for letting the oil tanker go free have been fulfilled and the oil tanker can move," government spokesman Ali Rabiei told a news conference.
He did not specify when the Swedish-owned vessel would be allowed to set sail.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps surrounded the Stena Impero with attack boats before rappelling onto the deck of the tanker in the Strait of Hormuz on July 19.
MSNBC’s Morning Joe fact-checks Trump’s ‘slimy’ lies about Biden: ‘He’s rigging the election!’
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough threw cold water on President Donald Trump's accusations against Joe Biden, as the Ukraine scandal continues to widen.
The "Morning Joe" host ripped the president for pressuring Ukraine's president to dig up dirt on Biden and then leaning on states to cancel Republican primaries to snuff out three challengers' campaigns.
"You talk about an inside game, rigging the process, and we talked about how Donald Trump is rigging the process on the Republican side to make sure that as many states as possible cancel democratic elections for the primary," Scarborough said. "I mean, he's learning from Vladimir Putin the way you get 100 percent of the vote is you just cancel the elections, and that's what Donald Trump is getting Republican operatives to do across the country."
