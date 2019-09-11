Trump considering having Mike Pompeo do John Bolton’s job — plus his own: report
On Thursday’s edition of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” correspondent Kylie Atwood reported that President Donald Trump is considering having Secretary of State Mike Pompeo take on the role of National Security Adviser to replace the fired John Bolton, and just do both jobs.
“We are learning that administration officials are considering the possibility of giving Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, an ally of the president, two hats. He would assume the role as National Security Adviser to the president, and he would remain Secretary of State,” said Atwood. “Now, this has happened before, but it was back in the 1970s when President Nixon was in office and Henry Kissinger was both Secretary of State and National Security Adviser for two years.”
“Now, what’s unclear right now is how seriously President Trump is considering this possibility, because he told reporters at the White House today that there were five people who wanted this job as national security adviser, and they were good and qualified people,” Atwood continued. “So we don’t know where he is right now, but this is something that is being discussed at the White House.”
“He wants someone who’s close to him and who sees things through his lens,” added Atwood. “That obviously was not the case with National Security Adviser John Bolton, and that’s why he was let go.”
CNN
Trump considering having Mike Pompeo do John Bolton’s job — plus his own: report
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," correspondent Kylie Atwood reported that President Donald Trump is considering having Secretary of State Mike Pompeo take on the role of National Security Adviser to replace the fired John Bolton, and just do both jobs.
"We are learning that administration officials are considering the possibility of giving Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, an ally of the president, two hats. He would assume the role as National Security Adviser to the president, and he would remain Secretary of State," said Atwood. "Now, this has happened before, but it was back in the 1970s when President Nixon was in office and Henry Kissinger was both Secretary of State and National Security Adviser for two years."
Breaking Banner
CNN host slaps down GOP’s Dan Bishop for portraying himself as the underdog in NC special election
Appearing on CNN the morning after he won a close special election for a House seat representing North Carolina in Congress, GOP lawmaker Dan Bishop got a reality check from CNN's John Berman after he boasted about what he called his come-from-behind victory.
According to Bishop, who squeaked out a narrow victory over Democrat Dan McCready in North Carolina's 9th Congressional District race on Tuesday, he felt his election was a big deal because he started so far behind his Democratic challenger.
"I've only been in six months," Bishop stated about the special election being re-held over evidence of voter fraud in last November's midterm election. "Really, in just six weeks we had a level playing field with the campaign on the other side that 10 to 12 million dollars from the outside seeking to flip the seat."
Breaking Banner
CNN host slams conservatives on 9/11 for trying to make America forget about deadly right-wing terrorists
During a "Reality Check" segment on CNN's "New Day," fact-checker John Avlon used the anniversary of the 9/11 attack to note that more Americans have been killed by domestic terrorists in the years since that day 18 years ago.
According to the CNN regular, "For many Americans, there is an absence of memory about 9/11. But for others it persists because of the memory of absence. Even this year we've seen first responders have to fight for health benefits they were promised by politicians who swore they would never forget, aided by a comedian who was just trying to give back a fraction of what they sacrificed for us."