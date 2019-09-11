Trump considering having Mike Pompeo do John Bolton’s job — plus his own: report

On Thursday’s edition of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” correspondent Kylie Atwood reported that President Donald Trump is considering having Secretary of State Mike Pompeo take on the role of National Security Adviser to replace the fired John Bolton, and just do both jobs.

“We are learning that administration officials are considering the possibility of giving Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, an ally of the president, two hats. He would assume the role as National Security Adviser to the president, and he would remain Secretary of State,” said Atwood. “Now, this has happened before, but it was back in the 1970s when President Nixon was in office and Henry Kissinger was both Secretary of State and National Security Adviser for two years.”

“Now, what’s unclear right now is how seriously President Trump is considering this possibility, because he told reporters at the White House today that there were five people who wanted this job as national security adviser, and they were good and qualified people,” Atwood continued. “So we don’t know where he is right now, but this is something that is being discussed at the White House.”

“He wants someone who’s close to him and who sees things through his lens,” added Atwood. “That obviously was not the case with National Security Adviser John Bolton, and that’s why he was let go.”