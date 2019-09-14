Trump declares himself a ‘Very Stable Genius!’ — then launches nasty attack on MSNBC’s Joy Reid

Donald Trump indulged his Saturday Morning Twitter habit by blurting out that he is a “Very Stable Genius!” and then launched into a diatribe against MSNBC’s Joy Ried saying she doesn’t have the “it factor” for “showbiz.”

In his first weird and brief posting to his Twitter account, the President wrote, “‘A Very Stable Genius!’ Thank you,” with no explanaition for the outburst.

ADVERTISEMENT

He then turned on Reid, the African-American host of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” with some ugly smears.

“Who the hell is Joy-Ann Reid?” Trump tweeted. “Never met her, she knows ZERO about me, has NO talent, and truly doesn’t have the “it” factor needed for success in showbiz. Had a bad reputation, and now works for the Comcast/NBC losers making up phony stories about me. Low Ratings. Fake News!”

You can see the tweets below:

“A Very Stable Genius!” Thank you. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2019