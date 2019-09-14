Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump declares himself a ‘Very Stable Genius!’ — then launches nasty attack on MSNBC’s Joy Reid

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump indulged his Saturday Morning Twitter habit by blurting out that he is a “Very Stable Genius!” and then launched into a diatribe against MSNBC’s Joy Ried saying she doesn’t have the “it factor” for “showbiz.”

In his first weird and  brief posting to his Twitter account, the President wrote, “‘A Very Stable Genius!’ Thank you,” with no explanaition for the outburst.

ADVERTISEMENT

He then turned on Reid, the African-American host of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” with some ugly smears.

“Who the hell is Joy-Ann Reid?” Trump tweeted. “Never met her, she knows ZERO about me, has NO talent, and truly doesn’t have the “it” factor needed for success in showbiz. Had a bad reputation, and now works for the Comcast/NBC losers making up phony stories about me. Low Ratings. Fake News!”

You can see the tweets below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Pro-Trump bots dominated Twitter during Democratic debate flooding users with president’s taunts: report

Published

36 mins ago

on

September 14, 2019

By

According to Axios, the most shared content on Twitter during the Democratic debates in Houston, Texas on Thursday came from President Donald Trump's re-election campaign — due mainly to promotion and retweeting by bot accounts.

The most-shared tweet was an eight-second video clip of an aircraft banner reading "Socialism will kill Houston's economy! VOTE TRUMP 2020" promoted by @TeamTrump, the campaign's official account.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Eighteen years and counting: Are we ever getting out of Afghanistan?

Published

50 mins ago

on

September 14, 2019

By

It’s been a week since Donald Trump canceled the peace talks with the Taliban that were supposed to happen at the presidential retreat at Camp David last weekend. Negotiations between the United States and Taliban leaders had been going on in Doha for nearly a year. Former U.S. ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad led the U.S. delegation through nine rounds of talks and produced an “agreement in principle” for the U.S. to pull about 5,000 troops out of Afghanistan in return for the Taliban’s assurances that the country would not become a haven for terrorist groups like ISIS and al-Qaida.

After 18 years, more than 2,000 American soldiers dead and 20,000 wounded, that seems like a reasonable goal, don’t you think? Especially considering that keeping Afghanistan from being a safe haven for al-Qaida terrorists was the reason we invaded in the first place.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

House Republicans battling Trump White House over fundraising that could cripple them in 2020

Published

57 mins ago

on

September 14, 2019

By

According to a report at Politico, rank and file House Republicans are in a war with the Trump White House over a new online fundraising initiative that is supposed to funnel small-donor money to their campaigns.

The report states that delayed launch of WinRed program, designed to counter Democratic fundraising, has become a bone of contention over complaints about data-sharing -- with incumbents desperate to hold onto their seats in what is expected to be a high-turnout election.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image