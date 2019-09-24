Trump embraces nationalism in UN speech: ‘The future does not belong to globalists’
President Donald Trump gave a strikingly nationalist speech before the United Nations General Assembly.
The president denounced globalism before the international organization, and proclaimed the United States the most powerful nation in the world.
“The future does not belong to globalists, it belongs to patriots,” Trump told the gathering.
“The free world must embrace its national foundations,” Trump said, and “must not attempt to erase them or replace them.”
Trump then attacked his predecessors for pursuing global agreement.
“Globalism exerted a religious fervor over past leaders,” he said. “As far as America is concerned, those days are over.”
Trump embraces nationalism in UN speech: 'The future does not belong to globalists'
President Donald Trump gave a strikingly nationalist speech before the United Nations General Assembly.
The president denounced globalism before the international organization, and proclaimed the United States the most powerful nation in the world.
"The future does not belong to globalists, it belongs to patriots," Trump told the gathering.
Globalist is a term loaded with anti-Semitic infamy, and he echoed the "Jews will not replace us" chant by neo-Nazis who marched at a Charlottesville, Virginia, rally in 2017.
"The free world must embrace its national foundations," Trump said, and "must not attempt to erase them or replace them."
‘Beginning of the end’: How the Ukraine scandal might finally topple Trump after nothing else has
President Donald Trump has built a reputation as the consummate survivor in American politics. He has plowed through dozens of personal, financial, and corruption scandals with, if not exactly good approval ratings, then at the very least a lack of meaningful consequences.
As Charles Pierce wrote in Esquire, however, the revelation that Trump tried to strong-arm the Ukrainian government into helping him dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden could represent a true "beginning of the end" — because it has finally convinced a critical mass of Democrats that drastic measures need to be taken to stop this presidency.
Is the UN trolling Trump by scheduling him to speak in the middle of ‘Dictator Day’?
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump is scheduled to give his speech before the United Nations General Assembly.
But as Politico noted, the logistics of the lineup conspicuously put Trump in the middle of a long list of brutal dictators who are also scheduled to speak.
Before Trump on the schedule is Jair Bolsonaro, the recently elected president of Brazil who is linked to paramilitary gangs and has claimed that the only problem with his country's former military dictatorship was that it maybe should have killed even more dissidents.