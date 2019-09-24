Trump embraces nationalism in UN speech: ‘The future does not belong to globalists’

President Donald Trump gave a strikingly nationalist speech before the United Nations General Assembly.

The president denounced globalism before the international organization, and proclaimed the United States the most powerful nation in the world.

“The future does not belong to globalists, it belongs to patriots,” Trump told the gathering.

“The free world must embrace its national foundations,” Trump said, and “must not attempt to erase them or replace them.”

Trump then attacked his predecessors for pursuing global agreement.

“Globalism exerted a religious fervor over past leaders,” he said. “As far as America is concerned, those days are over.”