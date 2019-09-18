Trump exonerates himself in weird third-person tweet: ‘President Trump didn’t do anything wrong or illegal’

President Donald Trump declared himself exonerated by former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski in an early morning tweet.

The president tagged Lewandowski, who testified Tuesday before the House Judiciary Committee, and “Fox & Friends” in a Twitter post reacting to coverage of the congressional hearing.

“As Corey Lewandowski stated very clearly yesterday in front of the House Judiciary Committee, President Trump didn’t do anything wrong or illegal,” Trump tweeted about himself. “But they all know that. The Democrats are hurting our Country, and getting nothing done. Shameful!”

As Corey Lewandowski stated very clearly yesterday in front of the House Judiciary Committee, President Trump didn’t do anything wrong or illegal. But they all know that. The Democrats are hurting our Country, and getting nothing done. Shameful! @CLewandowski_ @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2019