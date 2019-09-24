Trump explodes with lies after being asked about impeachment — and immediately lies again about leading in 2020 polls
President Donald Trump on Tuesday reacted with fury after being asked how he felt about growing calls in the House of Representatives for his impeachment.
“It’s ridiculous, it’s a witch hunt!” the president exclaimed while standing outside the United Nations building in New York.
The president then went on to falsely claim that he’s leading all Democratic presidential rivals in the polls, even though all recent polls show him losing to top Democratic contenders.
“I’m leading with polls, they have no idea how they stop me, the only way they can try is through impeachment!” he shouted.
Real Clear Politics’ average of current polls, for example, has Trump losing to Joe Biden by nearly 12 points, losing to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) by 6.5 points, and losing to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) by 5 points.
The president then tried to turn the conversation back to Biden, whom he accused without evidence of being “corrupt.”
CNN’s Sciutto stunned by Trump’s newest Ukraine lies: ‘Story has changed so many times in just a few days’
President Donald Trump on Tuesday reacted with rage to reports that more Democrats have been calling for his impeachment in the wake of explosive reports about a phone call where he allegedly pressured the Ukrainian government to investigate a political rival.
The president also trotted out a brand-new justification for his decision to withhold military aid from Ukraine just days before his now-infamous call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as he now says he wanted to withhold that aid until Europe agreed to help out the country more.
Just one day earlier, the president said that he was willing to withhold aid to Ukraine to make sure the government takes corruption seriously, even as he claimed that the supposed "corruption" in the country directly implicates former Vice President Joe Biden.
Activism
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross appears to fall asleep during Trump’s low energy UN speech
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross was said to fall asleep while President Donald Trump delivered his speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.
As the president droned on Iran, video panned to Ross, who appeared to be sleeping, according some watchers on Twitter.
To the surprise of no one, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is asleep during Trump's UN speech.#UNGA pic.twitter.com/Wbo4Tvxn0s
Breaking Banner
Trump embraces nationalism in UN speech: ‘The future does not belong to globalists’
President Donald Trump gave a strikingly nationalist speech before the United Nations General Assembly.
The president denounced globalism before the international organization, and proclaimed the United States the most powerful nation in the world.
"The future does not belong to globalists, it belongs to patriots," Trump told the gathering.
"The free world must embrace its national foundations," Trump said, and "must not attempt to erase them or replace them."
Trump then attacked his predecessors for pursuing global agreement.
"Globalism exerted a religious fervor over past leaders," he said. "As far as America is concerned, those days are over."