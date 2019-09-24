Trump explodes with lies after being asked about impeachment — and immediately lies again about leading in 2020 polls

President Donald Trump on Tuesday reacted with fury after being asked how he felt about growing calls in the House of Representatives for his impeachment.

“It’s ridiculous, it’s a witch hunt!” the president exclaimed while standing outside the United Nations building in New York.

The president then went on to falsely claim that he’s leading all Democratic presidential rivals in the polls, even though all recent polls show him losing to top Democratic contenders.

“I’m leading with polls, they have no idea how they stop me, the only way they can try is through impeachment!” he shouted.

Real Clear Politics’ average of current polls, for example, has Trump losing to Joe Biden by nearly 12 points, losing to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) by 6.5 points, and losing to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) by 5 points.

The president then tried to turn the conversation back to Biden, whom he accused without evidence of being “corrupt.”

