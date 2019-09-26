Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump eyes bringing back henchman Corey Lewandowski to lead his impeachment strategy: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski may soon take up a new post as President Donald Trump’s top strategist to fight against House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

CNN reports that Lewandowski “has had conversations with White House officials in recent days about potentially taking a position inside the administration to help Trump confront a looming impeachment fight.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, Lewandowski would be in charge of assembling a team to handle the impeachment process, and CNN says that his potential appointment is a recognition that the White House right now has no real plan in place to fight against House Democrats.

Lewandowski had a tumultuous tenure as Trump’s campaign chief in 2016, and was so despised by many other campaign officials that they openly celebrated after he got fired by the president.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Internet horrified to see Trump ‘inciting his death cult’ to harm whistleblower

Published

50 mins ago

on

September 26, 2019

By

On Thursday, as Democrats geared up to launch an impeachment investigation following revelations that president Donald Trump had pressured the President of Ukraine to dig up dirt on Joe Biden, even more damning information came out: a reporter revealed a tape of Trump suggesting the death penalty for a U.S. official who filed a whistleblower complaint.

The Internet tore into the president in response. Kellyanne Conway's husband George Conway had just one word to say in response:

Disgrace. https://t.co/vnbTtX1l58

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Former White House press secretary admits he was wrong to oppose impeachment

Published

54 mins ago

on

September 26, 2019

By

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump

Former White House press secretary Joe Lockhart made a mea culpa in a New York Times editorial Thursday as Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire' was testifying before the House Intelligence Committee.

Previously, Lockhart opposed impeachment. He noted that he sat through the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton and saw as Republicans humiliated themselves. Instead, he'd just assume the voters decide on President Donald Trump's lawlessness. But then the whistleblower complaint became known.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump caught on audio suggesting the death penalty for Ukraine whistleblower at private meeting: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 26, 2019

By

President Donald Trump was caught on tape suggesting that the whistleblower who filed a complaint against him should be executed.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the president spoke at a private breakfast on Thursday at the Intercontinental Hotel in New York City in which he likened the Ukraine whistleblower to a "spy" and suggested that he receive the death penalty for filing his complaint.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image