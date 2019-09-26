Trump eyes bringing back henchman Corey Lewandowski to lead his impeachment strategy: report

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski may soon take up a new post as President Donald Trump’s top strategist to fight against House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

CNN reports that Lewandowski “has had conversations with White House officials in recent days about potentially taking a position inside the administration to help Trump confront a looming impeachment fight.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, Lewandowski would be in charge of assembling a team to handle the impeachment process, and CNN says that his potential appointment is a recognition that the White House right now has no real plan in place to fight against House Democrats.

Lewandowski had a tumultuous tenure as Trump’s campaign chief in 2016, and was so despised by many other campaign officials that they openly celebrated after he got fired by the president.