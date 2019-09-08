Trump family political dynasty will persist for ‘decades’: Trump campaign manager
Speaking to a crowd of California Republicans, Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign manager boasted that the president’s children will be a political force for decades to come.
According to Politico, Trump 2020 head Brad Parscale threw his full support behind the idea that the Trump family is on the verge of becoming a dynasty.
“The Trumps will be a dynasty that will last for decades, propelling the Republican Party into a new party,” Parscale told the approximately 1000 attendees at the convention. “One that will adapt to changing cultures. One must continue to adapt while keeping the conservative values that we believe in.”
Pressed to explain after his speech, Parscale lavished praise on Trump’s higher-profile children and son-in-law Jared Kushner .
“I just think they’re a dynasty. I think they’re all amazing people…with amazing capabilities. I think you see that from Don Jr. I think you see that from Ivanka. You see it from Jared. You see it from all,” he stated.
The report went on to note that Parscale refused to respond to reporter’s questions over whether Trump will campaign in California for 2020 GOP candidates facing an uphill battle in a state that is solidly Democratic.
Mitch McConnell should be forced to defend Trump — and there’s only one way to do it: columnist
In a column for the Daily Beast, longtime political observer Jonathan Alter laid out the case that Democrats should proceed immediately with impeachment hearings on Donald Trump that would have the added benefit of putting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) in the position of having to defend the president.
With the Democratic House Judiciary Committee expected to vote this week on how to proceed forward with impeaching the president, Alter suggested McConnell could be collateral damage in an inquiry into Trump's crimes and corruption.
George Conway went off on Tim Ryan for raising the issue of Joe Biden’s mental state
Prominent Republican attorney George Conway had harsh words for Rep. Tim Ryan (R-OH) on Saturday evening.
“I just think Biden is declining,” Ryan told Bloomberg News. “I don’t think he has the energy. You see it almost daily. And I love the guy.”
Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, slammed Ryan for focusing on Biden.
"We have an incoherent president who’s off his rocker, and this is what we’re talking about? Seriously?" Conway asked on Twitter.
The Electoral College is not what its defenders say it is
Perhaps sensing that it represents their best chance to win the White House in 2020 and beyond, or because four states joined the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact this year, conservatives have recently come out in droves to defend the Electoral College. Many of their arguments cannot withstand even the mildest scrutiny.
George Will and former Congressman Raul Labrador say the Electoral College encourages presidential candidates to campaign nationally and prevents small states from being ignored. But in 2016 Trump and Hillary Clinton made 57 percent of their post-primary appearances in just four of the ten most populous states—Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Far from encouraging a national campaign, the Electoral College has consistently narrowed candidates’ focus to the biggest swing states in any given election.