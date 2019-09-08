Trump family political dynasty will persist for ‘decades’: Trump campaign manager

Speaking to a crowd of California Republicans, Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign manager boasted that the president’s children will be a political force for decades to come.

According to Politico, Trump 2020 head Brad Parscale threw his full support behind the idea that the Trump family is on the verge of becoming a dynasty.

“The Trumps will be a dynasty that will last for decades, propelling the Republican Party into a new party,” Parscale told the approximately 1000 attendees at the convention. “One that will adapt to changing cultures. One must continue to adapt while keeping the conservative values that we believe in.”

Pressed to explain after his speech, Parscale lavished praise on Trump’s higher-profile children and son-in-law Jared Kushner .

“I just think they’re a dynasty. I think they’re all amazing people…with amazing capabilities. I think you see that from Don Jr. I think you see that from Ivanka. You see it from Jared. You see it from all,” he stated.

The report went on to note that Parscale refused to respond to reporter’s questions over whether Trump will campaign in California for 2020 GOP candidates facing an uphill battle in a state that is solidly Democratic.

