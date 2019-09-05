Trump finds a Rear Admiral willing to take the fall for his incorrect Alabama hurricane projection

President Donald Trump has spent five days trying to justify an incorrect weather forecast projecting Alabama would be hit by Hurricane Dorian. The forecast was changed by Aug. 30, but Trump sent out a tweet Sept. 1 falsely warning Alabama was in the line of fire.
Trump has since tried to save face by saying that his projection was correct, tweeting out several outdated weather maps from the National Weather Service Hurricane Center. It presented a problem because Trump said that he was being briefed on Hurricane Dorian “every hour.” If that was true, it would mean he was either lied to by briefers or he wasn’t told that the storm had turned north and not east.
Political analysts speculated that Trump was lying about being briefed “every hour,” because if he was hearing the updates, he would have gotten one of the 15 other projections from the National Weather Service that said the hurricane wasn’t heading east.
By Thursday afternoon, Trump found a scapegoat.
“While Dorian batters SC, the White House just released a statement from Rear Admiral Peter Brown defending the president’s comments on Dorian and Alabama. Brown says he briefed the president on Sept. 1 on the ‘possibility of tropical storm force winds in southeastern Alabama,'” tweeted Washington Post reporter Josh Dawsey.
It’s unclear if Rear Admiral Brown was using an old map to brief the president.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.