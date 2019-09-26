Trump freaks out as impeachment threat gathers around him: ‘There should be a way of stopping it’
President Donald Trump expressed frustration that impeachment seems to be moving forward, and there’s nothing he can do to stop it.
The president spoke to reporters Thursday afternoon at Joint Base Andrews, after his acting director of national intelligence testified about his handling of a whistleblower complaint that prompted House Democrats to launch a formal impeachment inquiry.
“What these guys, Democrats, are doing to this country is a disgrace, and it shouldn’t be allowed,” Trump said. “There should be a way of stopping it — maybe legally, through the courts. But they’re going to tie up this country. We can’t talk about gun regulations.”
Internet horrified to see Trump ‘inciting his death cult’ to harm whistleblower
On Thursday, as Democrats geared up to launch an impeachment investigation following revelations that president Donald Trump had pressured the President of Ukraine to dig up dirt on Joe Biden, even more damning information came out: a reporter revealed a tape of Trump suggesting the death penalty for a U.S. official who filed a whistleblower complaint.
The Internet tore into the president in response. Kellyanne Conway's husband George Conway had just one word to say in response:
Disgrace. https://t.co/vnbTtX1l58
Former White House press secretary admits he was wrong to oppose impeachment
Former White House press secretary Joe Lockhart made a mea culpa in a New York Times editorial Thursday as Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire' was testifying before the House Intelligence Committee.
Previously, Lockhart opposed impeachment. He noted that he sat through the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton and saw as Republicans humiliated themselves. Instead, he'd just assume the voters decide on President Donald Trump's lawlessness. But then the whistleblower complaint became known.