Trump freaks out over latest Kavanaugh sexual assault allegations: He should sue ‘people for liable’

Donald Trump weighed in early on Sunday morning about new sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, saying it is a plot instigated by “Radical Left Democrats and their Partner, the LameStream Media.”

Responding a New York Times columns that dug deeper into allegations made by Deborah Ramirez who claimed that Kavanaugh stuck his penis in her face at a party while in college, the president tweeted, ” Now the Radical Left Democrats and their Partner, the LameStream Media, are after Brett Kavanaugh again, talking loudly of their favorite word, impeachment. He is an innocent man who has been treated HORRIBLY. Such lies about him. They want to scare him into turning Liberal!”

The president followed that up with saying Kavanaugh should be “suing people for liable [sic].”

You can see the tweets below:

Now the Radical Left Democrats and their Partner, the LameStream Media, are after Brett Kavanaugh again, talking loudly of their favorite word, impeachment. He is an innocent man who has been treated HORRIBLY. Such lies about him. They want to scare him into turning Liberal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2019

Brett Kavanaugh should start suing people for liable, or the Justice Department should come to his rescue. The lies being told about him are unbelievable. False Accusations without recrimination. When does it stop? They are trying to influence his opinions. Can’t let that happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2019