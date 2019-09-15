Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump freaks out over latest Kavanaugh sexual assault allegations: He should sue ‘people for liable’

Published

9 mins ago

on

Donald Trump weighed in early on Sunday morning about new sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, saying it is a plot instigated by “Radical Left Democrats and their Partner, the LameStream Media.”

Responding a New York Times columns that dug deeper into allegations made by Deborah Ramirez who claimed that Kavanaugh stuck his penis in her face at a party while in college, the president tweeted, ” Now the Radical Left Democrats and their Partner, the LameStream Media, are after Brett Kavanaugh again, talking loudly of their favorite word, impeachment. He is an innocent man who has been treated HORRIBLY. Such lies about him. They want to scare him into turning Liberal!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The president followed that up with saying Kavanaugh should be “suing people for liable [sic].”

You can see the tweets below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump freaks out over latest Kavanaugh sexual assault allegations: He should sue ‘people for liable’

Published

8 mins ago

on

September 15, 2019

By

Donald Trump weighed in early on Sunday morning about new sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, saying it is a plot instigated by "Radical Left Democrats and their Partner, the LameStream Media."

Responding a New York Times columns that dug deeper into allegations made by Deborah Ramirez who claimed that Kavanaugh stuck his penis in her face at a party while in college, the president tweeted, " Now the Radical Left Democrats and their Partner, the LameStream Media, are after Brett Kavanaugh again, talking loudly of their favorite word, impeachment. He is an innocent man who has been treated HORRIBLY. Such lies about him. They want to scare him into turning Liberal!"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

FBI failed to speak with at least 25 witnesses about latest Kavanaugh sexual assault allegations: report

Published

28 mins ago

on

September 15, 2019

By

According to the New York Times blockbuster revelation that another woman accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault when they were in college, the FBI was alerted to the allegation while his nomination to the country's highest court was pending and no possible witnesses were interviewed.

Digging deeper into allegations made by Deborah Ramirez during the Kavanaugh hearings the Times reports, "She and some classmates had been drinking heavily when, she says, a freshman named Brett Kavanaugh pulled down his pants and thrust his penis at her, prompting her to swat it away and inadvertently touch it,” which the Kavanaugh dismissed by saying, "If the incident Ms. Ramirez described had occurred, it would have been ‘the talk of campus.’"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Tropical Storm Humberto dumps rain on hurricane-hit Bahamas

Published

47 mins ago

on

September 15, 2019

By

Tropical Storm Humberto lashed the Bahamas with rain and wind on Saturday, possibly slowing down relief efforts in the wake of the devastation wrought less than two weeks ago by Hurricane Dorian.

The US National Hurricane Center said the center of the storm, packing maximum sustained winds of 60 miles (95 kilometers) per hour, was passing Saturday evening about 85 miles north of Great Abaco Island, one of the areas hardest hit by Dorian.

Humberto was moving away from the Bahamas on a path taking it well off the east coast of Florida this weekend and early next week, the NHC said.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image