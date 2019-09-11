WATCH: Trump gets defensive when asked if he directed White House chief of staff to go after weather forecasters
On Wednesday, the New York Times reported that White House chief of staff Mike Mulvaney instructed Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to pressure climate scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to say President Trump was right when he falsely claimed Hurricane Dorian was heading towards Alabama.
Asked about whether he asked Mulvaney to pressure Ross, the president denied it and blamed the media. “No, I never did that. …That’s fake news,” Trump insisted.
Woman cries censorship after her personalized ‘Trump 2020’ brick is yanked from city sidewalk
A brick inscribed with words promoting President Trump's 2020 reelection has been removed from a sidewalk after a wave of backlash, WFTV9 reports.
Afien Casey, 80, paid $95 for the brick and expected it to be laid along Flagler Avenue in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. The brick was inscribed with the words "Trump 2020, Drain Swamp, Brandon & OMA." According to WFTV, "Brandon" is Casey's 14-year-old grandson and she goes by the nickname "OMA."
