Trump had an Oval Office meltdown after ‘stupid’ Jared Kushner got caught using private email for official business: report
President Donald Trump’s patience with Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner has waned, according to a report by McKay Coppins for The Atlantic. Ivanka and Jared are both currently senior advisers to the president.
Trump once considered his eldest daughter to be his best surrogate. “For Trump, everything comes back to optics,” former White House aide Cliff Sims told The Atlantic. “She is the archetype of what he wants — the most beautiful face, the most buttoned-up message, everything just exactly the way it should be.”
But the president has apparently soured on the couple. He reportedly became particularly upset after Kushner was caught using the messaging application WhatsApp to conduct U.S. business outside official government channels.
The news “prompted a presidential meltdown in the Oval Office,” according to Coppins.
“How could he be so stupid?” Trump fumed, according to a White House official. “That’s what Hillary did!”
Hillary Clinton herself weighed in on the news, describing Trump’s criticism of her own private server use as “the height of hypocrisy.”
After the incident, Trump reportedly began telling those around him that “Jared hasn’t been so good for me.” According to Coppins, the president has also complained that that Ivanka could have married New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady instead of his current son-in-law.
‘See you in hell’: Gay man responds to anonymous ‘coward’ who said he ‘won’t go to heaven’ if he gets married
naturally he wanted to marry his fiancé, Ashley Jenkins, at his ancestral home. The couple married in late August but as The Daily Mail reveals, month earlier his family was sent a "poison pen" letter – by an anonymous coward – telling him and his family he "won't go to heaven" if he marries a man.
Months before the wedding reception, Callum's mother was the one who unfortunately opened the letter.
"Callum should be ashamed of himself for putting his grandparents through this. He won't go to heaven," the letter read.
Disgraced reporter Mark Halperin threatened MSNBC executive for not letting him back onto the air: report
On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that disgraced former political journalist Mark Halperin "threatened" MSNBC executive Phil Griffin on a phone call when Griffin did not take to his idea of collaborating with conservative morning news anchor Joe Scarborough.
According to multiple sources, the call grew ugly, with Halperin making "vague threats" against Griffin. After the call, an enraged Griffin indicated he is unlikely to take any future calls from Halperin.
Halperin was previously a mainstay of Washington cable news reporting, despite a track record of false reporting and a controversial style, and his book Game Change was considered an authoritative account of the 2008 presidential election. His career imploded spectacularly in 2017 after five women accused him of sexual harassment during his time as an ABC reporter, including three who alleged he rubbed his genitals against them.
JPMorgan Chase has resorted to using a ‘Volfefe Index’ to gauge how Trump’s erratic tweets affect financial markets
Even with the U.S. economy slowing down and some economists predicting that the United States will be in a recession in 2020, President Donald Trump continues to insist that the economy is in great shape and that he is responsible. Trump often uses Twitter to address financial matters, and JPMorgan Chase has created an index that measures the effect that Trump’s tweets have on the markets.
Emma Newburger, in a report for CNBC’s website, offers some data from JPMorgan’s index (which it has named the Volfefe Index). Newburger, using JPMorgan data, reports that since Trump was elected in November 2016, he “has averaged more than ten tweets a day to his nearly 64 million followers — roughly 14,000 total over that period associated with his personal account, of which more than 10,000 occurred after the 2017 inauguration.”