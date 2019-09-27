Trump has a ‘Hollywood, sinister view’ of how intelligence agencies work: Ex-GOP intel chairman
On Friday’s edition of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” former House Intelligence Chairman Mike Rogers (R-MI) blasted President Donald Trump in the wake of a new Washington Post report that Trump told the Russian ambassador and foreign minister in the Oval Office that he was not concerned about Russian election interference — because U.S. intelligence agencies do the same thing to other countries.
“Chairman Rogers, what do you make of this new Washington Post report now?” asked Cooper.
“It’s very concerning for me if it in fact is true,” said Rogers. “The president seems to have a very Hollywood, sinister view of what American intelligence is about, and not concerned with the Russians and how they conduct themselves around the world. A, it’s absolutely wrong and, B, it’s a little offensive because you’re telling our adversaries it’s kind of okay to do what you do, keep at it.”
“That is, in my mind, a little bit dangerous,” added Rogers. “And the Russians, by the way, will take it that way.”
Watch below:
CNN
Trump has a ‘Hollywood, sinister view’ of how intelligence agencies work: Ex-GOP intel chairman
On Friday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," former House Intelligence Chairman Mike Rogers (R-MI) blasted President Donald Trump in the wake of a new Washington Post report that Trump told the Russian ambassador and foreign minister in the Oval Office that he was not concerned about Russian election interference — because U.S. intelligence agencies do the same thing to other countries.
"Chairman Rogers, what do you make of this new Washington Post report now?" asked Cooper.
CNN
‘I never saw anything like this’: Former Bush staffer says Trump’s concealment of political calls is ‘unprecedented’
One of the key aspects of the impeachment investigation against President Donald Trump is not just that he apparently tried to extort dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but that he hid the details of the call using a secure system designed for classified information — and recent reporting suggests he did the same for calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
On Friday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," former George W. Bush White House adviser Michael Green told anchor Erin Burnett that this is essentially unheard of.
CNN
‘Outrageous as it gets’: Foreign Relations senator rips into Trump for ‘corrupting the use of his power’
On Friday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," Senate Foreign Relations ranking member Bob Menendez (D-NJ) excoriated President Donald Trump and his political associates for the Ukraine scandal — and demanded full accountability.
"Let me get quick reaction to breaking news," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "Not one, not two, three House committees subpoenaed the secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, for documents involving Ukraine. You're calling him to testify as well. In your eyes, does he bear responsibility for Rudy Giuliani's interference in State Department affairs?"
"Well, if Rudy Giuliani is telling the truth, then he definitely bears responsibility," said Menendez. "Who is Rudy Giuliani as it relates to the State Department or any official position of the United States government? He has none to my knowledge. He is not an ambassador, not a special envoy. He has no specific title. He has not been employed by the federal government. And in that regard, he is the president's private attorney obviously playing the role of henchman in attempt to dig up dirt on political opponents. This is outrageous."