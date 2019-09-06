Trump has been getting crazier because his own polling shows voters souring on the economy: CNN’s Dana Bash
CNN’s Dana Bash on Friday revealed that President Donald Trump has been getting more erratic over the last month because his own campaign’s polling shows that voters have been souring on the economy.
During an interview with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, Bash revealed that the president has grown more unhinged in recent weeks because he’s in danger of losing what was supposed to be his best argument for reelection next year: A strong economy.
“I can tell you, just from my reporting, that one of the reasons… is because of the economy,” Bash said. “He’s heading into re-election and he saw the same numbers we all saw… [in] public polling, I’m telling you they saw it in private as well, that people are less confident in the economy. The so-called right-track-wrong-track number on how the economy is going is now underwater. More people disapprove than approve on the economy.”
Given how vital a strong economy is for his reelection hopes, Bash continued, it’s not surprising that he has been lashing out on a more regular basis, culminating in this week’s use of a doctored hurricane map.
“That is, he understands, very, very bad,” Bash said. “And I’ve been told that is one of the reasons, to quote a source, he has been on a warpath for the past month.”
Trump pummeled by NYT’s Haberman for ‘cynical’ lies about Dorian because he can’t admit he’s wrong
Appearing on CNN's New Day, New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman appeared somewhat stunned by Donald Trump's continuing insistence that he was right about Hurricane Dorian hurtling towards Alabama and said his adamant refusal to admit he was wrong was more cynical than delusional.
Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, the normally placid Haberman got right to the point by noting that White House aides are more than willing to stand-by and defend Trump over even his most obvious lies.
"This one is so different," host Berman said about what has come to be called 'Sharpiegate.' "There's actually a cartoon that goes along with this false claim where the president is asking millions of Americans not to believe their own eyes and ears. But they do still believe their own eyes and ears. Other than the people around him that you see in this meeting here in the Oval Office who are forced to go along with him, and even fall on their sword like Rear Admiral Peter Brown who says, I suppose, I was the person who originally said that that projection. But for the rest of us, this has just been a really disturbing, disconcerting episode."
Trump won’t stop re-litigating his Alabama lie — because he feels ‘under siege’: Chris Christie
On CNN Thursday, former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) appeared on "Cuomo Prime Time" to talk about his new organization to promote political civility — somewhat ironically, for a governor whose administration deliberately caused traffic jams in a town whose mayor wouldn't endorse him.
While on, Christie offered his take on why President Donald Trump cannot stop bringing up his claim that Hurricane Dorian threatened Alabama, even after weather officials have said he is wrong and even after he was ruthlessly mocked for his Sharpie stunt.