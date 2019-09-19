Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump has shrunk the White House entirely around himself: ‘It is a government of one’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump has cleared out all the constraints in his White House, which he’s running much like the Trump Organization.

The president has chased away four national security advisers, three chiefs of staff, three directors of oval office operations and five communications directors — an unprecedented amount of turnover for a modern president — and finds himself surrounded by compliant staffers and aides, reported Politico.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is a government of one in the same way in which the Trump Organization was a company of one,” said one former senior administration official.

“In the first year in office, President Trump was new to the job,” that former official said. “He was more susceptible to advisers and advice. There were more people urging caution or trying to get him to adhere to processes. Now there are very few people in the White House who view that as their role, or as something they want to try to do, or who even have a relationship with him.”

Trump chased off former national security adviser John Bolton last week, and his newly appointed successor shouldn’t expect many responsibilities in a post that’s shrunken in two years under this president.

“I make all the decisions,” Trump told reporters last week. “They don’t have to work.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump is now surrounded by family members and loyalists in the White House, and he’s grown more comfortable handling most presidential duties based on his personal whims.

“This is now more of a government built on the basis of Trump’s reactions to things,” said a former senior administration official. “The president has learned as much as he cares to know about the mechanics of government. He’s figured out, on most things, he can continue to play a public relations battle.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Whistleblower forced to come forward because intel officials consider Trump a ‘security risk’: CNN’s Avlon

Published

33 mins ago

on

September 19, 2019

By

Addressing a bombshell report from the Washington Post that President Donald Trump made a "promise" to an unidentified world leader that "prompted an official in the U.S. intelligence community to file a formal whistleblower complaint with the inspector general for the intelligence community," CNN's John Avlon said it was a sign intel officials regard the president as a "security risk."

Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, Avlon noted that the whistleblower is a Trump appointee which makes formal complaint all that much more alarming.

"A Trump appointee thinks this is of such concern that Congress needs to know," Berman began. "The question is: what was the promise, to whom, and what does it say about the president's notion of intelligence?"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

How the tyrant in the White House just took our government to a new depth of depravity

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 19, 2019

By

To me, it feels ice-tinglingly creepy that the U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu in Washington wants to bring criminal charges against former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe.

The charge, basically that McCabe lied about a leak to a reporter, seems to come nowhere near close to supporting a criminal charge after 18 months of investigation, an expired grand jury and public humiliation for McCabe in firing him two days short of his professional resignation, killing off his pension. It seems that even a grand jury has decided not to react to the prosecution’s call for indictment.

But that’s not what’s wro

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Here are the five world leaders Trump spoke with just prior to the bombshell DNI whistleblower complaint

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 19, 2019

By

Following up on the Washington Post's bombshell report about a phone call promise that Donald Trump made to a world leader which set off alarm bells and resulted in a whistleblower complaint from an intel official, CNN reported the names of five foreign leaders the president spoke with prior to the filing.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image