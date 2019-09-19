Trump has shrunk the White House entirely around himself: ‘It is a government of one’

President Donald Trump has cleared out all the constraints in his White House, which he’s running much like the Trump Organization.
The president has chased away four national security advisers, three chiefs of staff, three directors of oval office operations and five communications directors — an unprecedented amount of turnover for a modern president — and finds himself surrounded by compliant staffers and aides, reported Politico.
“It is a government of one in the same way in which the Trump Organization was a company of one,” said one former senior administration official.
“In the first year in office, President Trump was new to the job,” that former official said. “He was more susceptible to advisers and advice. There were more people urging caution or trying to get him to adhere to processes. Now there are very few people in the White House who view that as their role, or as something they want to try to do, or who even have a relationship with him.”
Trump chased off former national security adviser John Bolton last week, and his newly appointed successor shouldn’t expect many responsibilities in a post that’s shrunken in two years under this president.
“I make all the decisions,” Trump told reporters last week. “They don’t have to work.”
Trump is now surrounded by family members and loyalists in the White House, and he’s grown more comfortable handling most presidential duties based on his personal whims.
“This is now more of a government built on the basis of Trump’s reactions to things,” said a former senior administration official. “The president has learned as much as he cares to know about the mechanics of government. He’s figured out, on most things, he can continue to play a public relations battle.”
