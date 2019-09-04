Trump is doing ‘a triple axel’ to avoid the reality that he needlessly caused problems for Alabama: WaPo reporter

On Wednesday’s edition of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” Washington Post correspondent Eleanor Clift highlighted one of the biggest problems with Trump’s Sharpie stunt in the Oval Office: it caused chaos and confusion in Alabama, a state where people set store by his word.

“I want to laugh but something inside is telling me, do not laugh,” said Clift. “He mucked with a weather report that had real consequences for people in the path of that storm who are on his Twitter account. Who take every word he says seriously. And Alabama is a state that went for him by humongous number of points.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“But why would he want to include Alabama? There’s no political reason,” continued Clift. “I think he just wasn’t paying attention or he doesn’t know his geography and he said it, and he cannot admit any kind of mistake, even an honest mistake. He’s now doubling and tripling and quadrupling. Whatever they do in gymnastics, a triple axel.”

Watch below: