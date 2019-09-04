Trump is doing ‘a triple axel’ to avoid the reality that he needlessly caused problems for Alabama: WaPo reporter
On Wednesday’s edition of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” Washington Post correspondent Eleanor Clift highlighted one of the biggest problems with Trump’s Sharpie stunt in the Oval Office: it caused chaos and confusion in Alabama, a state where people set store by his word.
“I want to laugh but something inside is telling me, do not laugh,” said Clift. “He mucked with a weather report that had real consequences for people in the path of that storm who are on his Twitter account. Who take every word he says seriously. And Alabama is a state that went for him by humongous number of points.”
“But why would he want to include Alabama? There’s no political reason,” continued Clift. “I think he just wasn’t paying attention or he doesn’t know his geography and he said it, and he cannot admit any kind of mistake, even an honest mistake. He’s now doubling and tripling and quadrupling. Whatever they do in gymnastics, a triple axel.”
Watch below:
Fox News admits Trump’s Hurricane Dorian flub is ‘not a part of the official forecast’
President Donald Trump is having an internal fight with himself over briefings over the weekend about Hurricane Dorian. He mistakenly thought that the hurricane was headed for Alabama, but the forecast had been updated by the time he quoted the outdated information. Instead of admitting he made a mistake, Trump is doubling and tripling down on the information he was given, in an attempt to make it seem like he was paying attention to the hurricane.
Fox News was forced to take a different path, however. Given Trump's mistakes, not only was the National Weather Service forced to issue a tweet correcting the president, even Trump's favorite network had to as well.
Ex-GOP strategist lays into ‘General Bonespurs McChickensh*t’ for calling Democratic ex-Marine ‘Weak on Military’
Last week, President Donald Trump urged supporters in North Carolina to get out the early vote for right-wing GOP congressional candidate Dan Bishop, saying that his Democratic opponent Dan McCready, "wants Open Borders, Sanctuary Cities & is weak on Crime, Military & Vets!"
That comment did not sit well with Never-Trump former GOP strategist Rick Wilson, who on Wednesday slammed the president — who never in his life served in the military — for attacking McCready, a Marine veteran:
Um... @McCreadyForNC was a Marine, so I'm guessing he's stronger on vets and the military than you, General Bonespurs McChickenshit. https://t.co/B0taeQPpgt
Boris Johnson was just dealt a major blow as he pushes a contentious Brexit strategy
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was dealt a major rebuke by the House of Commons as it advanced legislation that could block the possibility of a no-deal Brexit.
The bill requires Johnson to request another Brexit extension if he cannot obtain a deal with the European Union over the next few weeks, according to CNN. It was approved in the House of Commons by a vote of 329 to 300 in its initial phase and will now move to a final stage before being voted on later.