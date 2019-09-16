Trump is ‘hate-tweeting’ about polls because he is in an ‘unprecedented position of weakness’: CNN’s Avlon
On CNN Monday, fact-checker John Avlon broke down why President Donald Trump is attacking the polls — and what it signals for his re-election efforts.
“President Trump’s been hate-tweeting a lot lately about polls, calling them all fake news,” said Avlon. “Which means they’re probably not looking too good for him. But that’s despite a CNN poll from June that found a majority of Americans think Trump will win re-election and there’s a lot of confidence coming from the White House. They point to the power of incumbency, a huge money advantage and at least to date strong economy.”
“But go back to the data and you’ll see that there is real reason for Trump to be nervous,” continued Avlon. “First, he’s the only president in the history of the Gallup poll never to hit 50 percent approval. That’s despite the lowest unemployment rate in nearly 50 years. That’s not all. A new CNN poll shows a stunning six in ten voters say that Trump doesn’t deserve a second term, with a dismal 39 percent approval rating. Dig deeper and you will see a stark enthusiasm gap — a recent Washington Post/ABC poll found 27 percent of folks strongly approve of Trump’s performance, while 48 percent strongly disapprove. Another poll, 53 percent of registered voters say they would definitely vote against him.”
“We should know that national numbers don’t mean a whole lot, right?” said Avlon. “Let’s look at Trump’s approval rating in key swing states. Florida, Trump’s got a 44 percent approval rating, despite 54 percent of folks saying they’re financially better off than in 2016. How about Pennsylvania? 42 percent of Keystone State voters say Trump is doing a great job. Michigan, where Trump won by 10,000 votes, his approval rate down to 44 percent. Wisconsin, where September poll showed that Trump is at 45 percent. Trump’s under water in states he easily won, like Ohio, where only 43 percent of voters approach of the job he’s doing. North Carolina, the most recent Gallup numbers put Trump at 45 percent, and 45 percent in Iowa, a state he won by almost ten points. Underwater in Texas, 45 percent. Poll last week showing that 48 percent of Lone Star voters say they definitely vote against him.”
“Yes, polls are just snapshots in time, but these trends are definitely not Donald Trump’s friends,” said Avlon. “No wonder the president keeps insisting that internal polling looks great, best ever. But there is, of course, still plenty of time for Democrats to screw this up. Polls show that Trump’s strongest re-election argument is to run against a socialist, in which Trump wins by a six-point spread. Republicans are trying to label Democrats as radical socialists and folks on the far left could be doing his work for him. Might explain why Joe Biden has the biggest lead over Trump in head to head matchups, Florida 9 points, Pennsylvania 11 points, Wisconsin 9, Ohio 8 points. Other Democrats often beat Trump in states like this, Sanders and Warren, but by consistently smaller margins.”
“We’re still more than 13 months out from Election Day, but right now the numbers show that President Trump is in an objective and possibly unprecedented position of weakness,” concluded Avlon. “And that’s your reality check.”
Watch below:
President Trump has reason to doubt the national polls since many of them in 2016 showed him losing the election. But @JohnAvlon digs deeper and finds numbers that show the President "is in an objective and possibly unprecedented position of weakness."#RealityCheck pic.twitter.com/strseXQTJh
— New Day (@NewDay) September 16, 2019
CNN
‘RIP GOP’: Polling expert predicts devastating Trump 2020 electoral wipeout
Democratic pollster and strategist Stanley Greenberg went on CNN Monday to explain why he believes President Donald Trump and the Republican Party are headed toward a historic and humiliating defeat in the 2020 elections.
In an interview with CNN's John Berman, Greenberg discussed his new book called "RIP GOP" in which he makes a case that Trump's presidency has shifted public opinion in Democrats' favor while repelling moderate voters from the Republican Party.
"I think what happened going into 2016 is Donald Trump took over the Tea Party base of the party, allied it with evangelicals and took the party to a very extreme end," he said. "I believe... Donald Trump's election will speed the defeat of the Republican Party because of its dominance by the Tea Party and evangelicals, which won't consider compromise, which won't consider a multicultural America in a part of our future. And I also thought it would speed up the resistance and also people's consciousness of what they believe and their values, and all of that has happened."
CNN
Ex-Trump official warns against president’s Iran warmongering: ‘Predictable irrationality’
On Monday, former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci warned that President Donald Trump's Iran diplomacy is in serious jeopardy.
"It’s a super serious situation, so I just want to talk very precisely," said Scaramucci. "There’s three issues going on now. One, because there’s a vacuum of leadership inside the White House. He’s more or less moved out everybody that could potentially disagree with him or offer some level of dissent. When the leader of the free world continues to use the words locked and loaded, it’s the opposite of somebody like Teddy Roosevelt. Speak softly and carry a large stick. And this is send out military threats over Twitter. It’s a precarious situation. I think it’s very, very serious."
CNN
Condi Rice deflects Trump’s racism by saying slavery was just ‘a number of people being treated badly’
Former National Security Adviser Condoleezza Rice on Sunday blamed Democrats for racism after she was asked about President Donald Trump's controversial bigoted statements.
During an interview on CNN, host Fareed Zakaria asked Rice about some of Trump's most racist statements, like telling Democratic congresswomen to "go back" where they came from. And when he said there were good people on "both sides" at a neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville.
"When you hear Trump, this is a repudiation of everything you were trying to do," Zakaria pointed out.
"The president needs to be a lot more careful," Rice agreed. "Race is a very delicate and raw nerve in America. We have the birth defect of slavery, we have the birth defect of a number of people being treated badly."