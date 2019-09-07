Trump is now spreading a conspiracy theory that Democrats will eliminate the 2nd Amendment

After a leisurely day spent at Trump National Golf Club, the president of the United States went on an unhinged Twitter rant on Saturday.
For the seventh day in a row, Trump brazenly lied that Hurricane Dorian had threatened Alabama at the time he had claimed such on Sunday.
But he did not stop there.
Trump went on to retweet a conspiracy theory posted on the alt-right website Breitbart.
The story focused on a conspiracy theory that Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) spread during an appearance on “The Jeff Poor Show” in Huntsville, Alabama.
“The Democrats, Nancy Pelosi — they believe they have a winning issue here, so they’re going to force vote after vote om (sic) ultimately repealing the Second Amendment right to bear arms. Now, they’re smart enough not to do it all at once. What they will do is attack the right to bear arms incrementally until such time that the number of people who own arms and who believe in the Second Amendment right of self-defense — they will be in a minority and at that point, you can expect that the Democrats will move for an outright repeal of the Second Amendment,” Brooks claimed, without any evidence.
“It’s not going to happen overnight. In my judgment, it won’t happen this year or next year, four or five or six years from now. But the long-term strategy of the Democratic Party is to eliminate the Second Amendment right to bear arms,” Brooks argued.
No leading Democrat has called for eliminating the 2nd Amendment as the collective position of the party is that the 2nd Amendment allows common-sense gun safety legislation.
Despite that fact, Trump spread the conspiracy theory anyway.
Screengrab of the president of the United States retweeting a Breitbart News conspiracy theory.
