Trump is ‘taking women back to the Stone Age’: GOP challenger Bill Weld rips the president on MSNBC
President Donald Trump was blasted by both of his GOP challengers on Friday for attempting to end primary elections in four states.
“Remember, we always talk about — there is general elections and there is primary elections, and there is all sorts of important differences between them obviously, but one of them is who runs them. The primary elections are run by political parties,” MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki reminded.
“Political parties get to set their own rules, and that means that some state Republican parties loyal to the Republican president, Donald Trump, are changing the rules when it comes to their presidential primaries and caucuses next year. Changing the rules, as in, doing away with them apparently,” he explained.
The states in question are Arizona, Kansas, Nevada, and South Carolina.
“It would prevent any kind of potential embarrassment for President Trump in a Republican primary. Remember South Carolina, usually one of the early states. Nevada, one of the early states,” Kornacki explained. “It would prevent any potential trouble for him in a contested primary.”
Trump is currently being challenged by former Gov. Bill Weld (R-MA) and former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL). Former Gov. Mark Sanford (R-SC) is considering joining the field.
During the previous hour on MSNBC, Walsh blasted the move as “undemocratic B.S.”
Kornacki played clips of Trump complaining that the Democratic Party in 2016 was “rigged.”
The host interviewed Weld about the situation.
“Elections are the most important thing we do in a democracy,” Weld argued. “And even if this has happened before, it is anti-democracy. And a vote is the ultimate expression of choice.”
“There are a lot of Republican women who disagree with the president on issues like, let’s say, in cases of rape, does a woman really have to carry the rapist’s child to term? That’s what the president and recent state statutes in the South expressed,” he said.
“To me, that’s taking women back to the Stone Age — and people should have a vote on that,” Weld said.
The former two-term governor and top Justice Department official also explained his strategy for receiving cross-over votes from Democrats and Independents who are unhappy with Trump.
“And as you know, Steve, there are 20 states that permit crossover voting — where Democrats and Independents can take a Republican ballot, including New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and New England, Wisconsin, 20 of them, and I’m going to be focusing on those states to persuade independents and Democrats to come in,” Weld explained.
“And if they don’t care for President Trump, vote against him twice — once for me in the Republican primary and once, vote for whoever they want in the general,” he explained.
“I’m getting a lot of traction with that argument,” Weld added.
Watch Part I:
Watch Part II:
2020 Election
Deutsche Bank’s Russian money-laundering controls busted by Congress for significant lapses
According to an exclusive report from Reuters, U.S. congressional investigators have identified possible failures in Deutsche Bank's money laundering controls when dealing with Russian oligarchs.
The report states that the evidence was included in a trove of information handed over by the bank.
Reuters reports, "The congressional inquiry found instances where Deutsche Bank staff in the United States and elsewhere flagged concerns about new Russian clients and transactions involving existing ones, but were ignored by managers, two of the people said," adding, "Lawmakers are also examining whether Deutsche Bank facilitated the funneling of illegal funds into the United States as a correspondent bank, where it processes transactions for others, one of the sources said."
2020 Election
Trump’s ‘total takeover’: States are cancelling GOP primaries to protect the ‘soft’ president from challengers
According to a report from Politico, four Republican state parties are making plans to cancel their presidential primaries before the 2020 election making it easier for Donald Trump to hold on to the nomination and avoid criticism from rivals.
The reports state that "South Carolina, Nevada, Arizona and Kansas are expected to finalize the cancellations in meetings this weekend, according to three GOP officials who are familiar with the plans."
While he stands little chance of displacing the president on the ballot, former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) -- who is challenging Trump -- called foul on the move and accused the party of running interference for a damaged incumbent.
2020 Election
‘No fossil fuel money!’: Protests as Biden attends big-money fundraiser co-hosted by natural gas executive
"Biden can't expect to convince Americans that he's a leader on climate if he's also cozying up to fossil fuel power players."
Dozens of environmentalists gathered outside the New York home of investment banker David Solomon on Thursday to protest former Vice President Joe Biden's decision to attend a fundraiser there, despite calls for the 2020 candidate to cancel the event following news of the co-host's deep ties to the fossil fuel industry.