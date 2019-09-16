Trump encourages China to take advantage of Jay Powell and Fed: They ‘don’t have a clue’

President Donald Trump launched a new attack against his own Federal Reserve chairman in a pair of Monday morning tweets.

The president has been publicly pressuring Fed chairman Jerome Powell to lower interest rates in hopes of staving off a recession, but the Trump appointee has so far resisted his calls.

“Producer prices in China shrank most in 3 years due to China’s big devaluation of their currency, coupled with monetary stimulus,” Trump tweeted. “Federal Reserve not watching? Will Fed ever get into the game? Dollar strongest EVER! Really bad for exports. No Inflation…Highest Interest Rates…”

Trump has publicly questioned Powell’s judgment on numerous occasions and even suggested he was an “enemy” of the United States, and he hurled another disparaging remark at the Fed chairman.

“The United States, because of the Federal Reserve, is paying a MUCH higher Interest Rate than other competing countries,” he tweeted. “They can’t believe how lucky they are that Jay Powell & the Fed don’t have a clue. And now, on top of it all, the Oil hit. Big Interest Rate Drop, Stimulus!”