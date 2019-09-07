Trump launches vicious personal attack on two WaPo reporters and calls for White House ban

President Donald Trump launched a vicious assault on two Washington Post correspondents on Saturday morning — calling them “nasty lightweight reporters” — and saying they should be banned from the White House.

Trump’s attack on Philip Rucker and Ashley Parker appears to have been inspired by an editorial in the Washington Examiner entitled, “The Washington Posts’ Lost Summer.”

Taking to Twitter, the president wrote, “The Washington Post’s

@PhilipRucker (Mr. Off the Record) & @AshleyRParker, two nasty lightweight reporters, shouldn’t even be allowed on the grounds of the White House because their reporting is so DISGUSTING & FAKE. Also, add the appointment of MANY Federal Judges this Summer!”

