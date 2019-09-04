Trump mars hurricane briefing with chart showing Alabama being hit after he’s mocked for incorrect forecast

At a hurricane briefing on Wednesday, President Donald Trump showed an outdated forecast for Hurricane Dorian which coincidentally corresponds with an incorrect prediction that he had made several days before.

After forecasters predicted Dorian would make a northward turn over the weekend, Trump insisted three times on Sunday that the hurricane would hit Alabama (and Mar-a-Lago).

During a briefing with FEMA officials in the Oval Office on Wednesday, Trump seemed determined to prove himself right by showing an old map with a hurricane track hitting both Mar-a-Lago and Alabama.

“We had an original chart that it was going to be hitting Florida directly, maybe I could just see that,” Trump instructed one of the officials before showing the chart to the camera.

The chart displayed by the president indicated that it was made around 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, making it about five days old. It also appeared to have additional markings extending the storm into Alabama. The markings were not part of the original NOAA chart.

Unfortunately, that graphic is little help to millions along the East Coast who are facing evacuation orders due to the storm.

This was the actual forecast track at the time of the president’s remarks.

