Trump mars hurricane briefing with chart showing Alabama being hit after he’s mocked for incorrect forecast
At a hurricane briefing on Wednesday, President Donald Trump showed an outdated forecast for Hurricane Dorian which coincidentally corresponds with an incorrect prediction that he had made several days before.
After forecasters predicted Dorian would make a northward turn over the weekend, Trump insisted three times on Sunday that the hurricane would hit Alabama (and Mar-a-Lago).
During a briefing with FEMA officials in the Oval Office on Wednesday, Trump seemed determined to prove himself right by showing an old map with a hurricane track hitting both Mar-a-Lago and Alabama.
“We had an original chart that it was going to be hitting Florida directly, maybe I could just see that,” Trump instructed one of the officials before showing the chart to the camera.
The chart displayed by the president indicated that it was made around 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, making it about five days old. It also appeared to have additional markings extending the storm into Alabama. The markings were not part of the original NOAA chart.
Unfortunately, that graphic is little help to millions along the East Coast who are facing evacuation orders due to the storm.
This was the actual forecast track at the time of the president’s remarks.
Former pastor of anti-gay church slapped with 8-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting 14-year-old boy
A retired pastor from Iowa has been sentenced to 8 years in prison for having sex with a 14-year-old boy he met on a gay dating app, Queerty reports.
David Holmes, who is 82, first came in contact with the boy back in 2017 and later met up with him in a parking garage, where the two reportedly engaged in oral sex.
According to prosecutor Don Kleine, the boy likely wasn't Holmes' only victim.
“You wouldn’t think this would just happen one time for someone that age to prey on a young person and to be involved in social media in the way that they were,” he said.
Did Trump just violate a federal law to avoid admitting he was wrong about Hurricane Dorian striking Alabama?
President Donald Trump on Wednesday delivered an update on his administration's response to Hurricane Dorian in which he used a map that was altered to back up the president's earlier false claim about the storm striking Alabama.
As seen in the photo above, Trump seems to have used a black sharpie to extend the radius of Hurricane Dorian's impact to include Alabama.
Trump earlier this week falsely claimed that forecasts showed Dorian would be slamming into Alabama, which forced the National Weather Service to put out a statement to reassure Alabama residents that they were not in danger of being hit.
White House ‘in damage control’ mode as Trump panics that former aide will reveal secrets: CNN
President Trump's former assistant, Madeleine Westerhout, left the job after she reportedly shared unflattering information about Donald Trump's kids with reporters.
Trump claims to have forgiven her for the indiscretion, tweeting that Westerhout had “called me yesterday to apologize. … I fully understood and forgave her!” Among other things, the 28-year-old said that she had a closer relationship with the president than his daughter, Ivanka, and that Trump thought his younger daughter Tiffany was overweight.
On Wednesday, CNN reported that the White House is scrambling to get Westerhout a new gig, in the hopes that she won't write a tell-all book, as many past Trump associates have.