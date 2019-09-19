Trump promise involved Ukraine — and Rudy Guiliani is also implicated: Washington Post

More information about the whistleblower scandal was revealed Thursday evening in a new bombshell report in The Washington Post.

“A whistleblower complaint about President Trump made by an intelligence official centers on Ukraine, according to two people familiar with the matter, which has set off a struggle between Congress and the executive branch,” the newspaper reported. “The complaint involved communications with a foreign leader and a “promise” that Trump made, which was so alarming that a U.S. intelligence official who had worked at the White House went to the inspector general of the intelligence community, two former U.S. officials said.”

Trump spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky two and a half weeks before the complaint was filed.

“That call is already under investigation by House Democrats who are examining whether Trump and his attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani sought to manipulate the Ukrainian government into helping Trump’s reelection campaign,” The Post noted. “The Democrats’ investigation was launched earlier this month, before revelations that a U.S. intelligence official, who previously worked in the White House, had lodged a complaint with the inspector general for the intelligence community. The Washington Post first reported on Wednesday that the complaint had to do with a “promise” that Trump made when communicating with a foreign leader.”

In September, the chairs of the House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Oversight Committees requested more information on Giuliani’s interactions with Ukraine.