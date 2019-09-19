Quantcast
Trump promise involved Ukraine — and Rudy Guiliani is also implicated: Washington Post

Published

14 mins ago

on

More information about the whistleblower scandal was revealed Thursday evening in a new bombshell report in The Washington Post.

“A whistleblower complaint about President Trump made by an intelligence official centers on Ukraine, according to two people familiar with the matter, which has set off a struggle between Congress and the executive branch,” the newspaper reported. “The complaint involved communications with a foreign leader and a “promise” that Trump made, which was so alarming that a U.S. intelligence official who had worked at the White House went to the inspector general of the intelligence community, two former U.S. officials said.”

Trump spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky two and a half weeks before the complaint was filed.

“That call is already under investigation by House Democrats who are examining whether Trump and his attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani sought to manipulate the Ukrainian government into helping Trump’s reelection campaign,” The Post noted. “The Democrats’ investigation was launched earlier this month, before revelations that a U.S. intelligence official, who previously worked in the White House, had lodged a complaint with the inspector general for the intelligence community. The Washington Post first reported on Wednesday that the complaint had to do with a “promise” that Trump made when communicating with a foreign leader.”

In September, the chairs of the House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Oversight Committees requested more information on Giuliani’s interactions with Ukraine.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
North America lost 3 billion birds since 1970: report

Published

47 mins ago

on

September 19, 2019

By

The number of birds in the United States and Canada has fallen by an astonishing 29 percent, or almost three billion, since 1970, scientists reported Thursday, saying their findings signaled a widespread ecological crisis.

Grassland birds are the most affected, because of the disappearance of meadows and prairies and the extension of farmland, as well as the growing use of pesticides that kill insects that affects the entire food chain.

But forest birds and species that occur in a wider variety of habitats -- known as habitat generalists -- are also part of the downward trend.

Ben Carson ranted about ‘big, hairy men’ invading women’s shelters in meeting with staff: report

Published

57 mins ago

on

September 19, 2019

By

On Thursday, the Washington Post reported that President Donald Trump's Secretary of Housing and Urban Development unleashed an anti-transgender rant to staffers, complaining that "big, hairy men" are trying to infiltrate women's shelters in America.

The remarks come after Carson suggested that society no longer understands the difference between women and men while visiting HUD's office in San Francisco, California.

Continue Reading
 
 