Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump pushing the same Ukraine conspiracy theories as Russian state TV

Published

3 mins ago

on

One of the more overlooked aspects of President Donald Trump’s now-infamous phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was his insistence that the country’s new leader investigate a conspiracy theory that would exonerate Russia from interfering in the 2016 presidential election.

According to this conspiracy theory, Russia was framed for hacking the Democratic National Committee and the actual hacks took place in Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The server, they say Ukraine has it,” Trump told Zelensky, in reference to the DNC server. “There are a lot of things that went on, the whole situation. I think you’re surrounding yourself with some of the same people. I would like to have the Attorney General call you or your people and I would like you to get to the bottom of it.”

Russian media monitor Julia Davis writes in the Daily Beast that this is the exact same conspiracy theory that Russian TV hosts have been pushing on their programs for months.

For example, Davis notes that “Dmitry Kiselyov, the host of Russia’s most popular Sunday news program… urged Trump to keep digging in Ukraine for ‘the sweetest’ kompromat of all: ‘Proving that Ukraine — not Russia — interfered in the U.S. elections.'”

And that’s not all — Davis also found that “pro-government experts on the nightly television show The Evening with Vladimir Soloviev have been openly rooting for the supposed scandal in Ukraine to ‘kill Biden’ politically, and allow Trump ‘to disprove’ Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. elections, and destroy the heart of the Democratic Party in the process.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Davis’s whole analysis here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump pushing the same Ukraine conspiracy theories as Russian state TV

Published

3 mins ago

on

September 27, 2019

By

One of the more overlooked aspects of President Donald Trump's now-infamous phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was his insistence that the country's new leader investigate a conspiracy theory that would exonerate Russia from interfering in the 2016 presidential election.

According to this conspiracy theory, Russia was framed for hacking the Democratic National Committee and the actual hacks took place in Ukraine.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP leaders ‘cringing’ after Republican House campaign team mocks congressman’s wife for going to marriage counseling

Published

4 mins ago

on

September 27, 2019

By

On Friday, Politico reported that senior Republican officials are "cringing" at an offensive personal attack tweeted from the official campaign account of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), against the wife of freshman Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-SC).

In response to Amanda Cunningham stating that she was happy that former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-TX) was "getting bolder," the NRCC tweeted this:

https://twitter.com/nrcc/status/1177262921245761537?s=21

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Ranting like a crazy person’: Internet roars with laughter as enraged Trump tweets gibberish

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 27, 2019

By

On Friday morning, seemingly pushed to breaking point by disastrous scandals and a looming impeachment, President Donald Trump tweeted a bizarre attack on CNN, accusing them of "purposely" removing a "hyphen" (actually an apostrophe) from his tweet "discribing" Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).

To show you how dishonest the LameStream Media is, I used the word Liddle’, not Liddle, in discribing Corrupt Congressman Liddle’ Adam Schiff. Low ratings @CNN purposely took the hyphen out and said I spelled the word little wrong. A small but never ending situation with CNN!

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image