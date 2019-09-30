Trump rages against Biden and news media as Twitter rage-gasm continues

President Donald Trump continued tweeting out denials and attacks as impeachment gathers around his administration.

The president tweeted dozens of times over the weekend and got an early start Monday morning, when he lashed out against a whistleblower and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).

He called the complaint fake and then threatened to have Schiff arrested for “treason,” and then moved on mid-morning to an explanation for asking Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Very simple! I was looking for Corruption and also why Germany, France and others in the European Union don’t do more for Ukraine,” Trump tweeted. “Why is it always the USA that does so much and puts up so much money for Ukraine and other countries? By the way, the Bidens were corrupt!”

Very simple! I was looking for Corruption and also why Germany, France and others in the European Union don’t do more for Ukraine. Why is it always the USA that does so much and puts up so much money for Ukraine and other countries? By the way, the Bidens were corrupt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2019

Next he turned to attack the media for reporting details of his call to the Ukrainian president, rather than hyping nonexistent evidence of Biden corruption.

“The Fake News Media wants to stay as far away as possible from the Ukraine and China deals made by the Bidens,” Trump tweeted. “A Corrupt Media is so bad for our Country! In actuality, the Media may be even more Corrupt than the Bidens, which is hard to do!”

The Fake News Media wants to stay as far away as possible from the Ukraine and China deals made by the Bidens. A Corrupt Media is so bad for our Country! In actuality, the Media may be even more Corrupt than the Bidens, which is hard to do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2019