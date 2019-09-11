Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump rages against ‘phony suppression poll’ showing him behind Democratic challengers

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump reacted to a new poll showing him trailing potential Democratic challengers with a new round of attacks on the media.

A Washington Post/ABC News poll shows Trump losing to five Democratic candidates — Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg — and the president complained bitterly on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In a hypothetical poll, done by one of the worst pollsters of them all, the Amazon Washington Post/ABC, which predicted I would lose to Crooked Hillary by 15 points (how did that work out?), Sleepy Joe, Pocahontas and virtually all others would beat me in the General Election,” Trump tweeted.

The president suggested the poll was conducted to drive down Republican voter turnout, and then gloated about a narrow GOP win in a special congressional election in North Carolina.

“This is a phony suppression poll, meant to build up their Democrat partners,” Trump snarled. “I haven’t even started campaigning yet, and am constantly fighting Fake News like Russia, Russia, Russia. Look at North Carolina last night. Dan Bishop, down big in the Polls, WINS. Easier than 2016!”

He added another tweet complaining that he should be more popular with voters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If it weren’t for the never ending Fake News about me, and with all that I have done (more than any other President in the first 2 1/2 years!), I would be leading the ‘Partners’ of the LameStream Media by 20 points” Trump tweeted. “Sorry, but true!”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

The myths of the ‘genius’ behind Trump’s reelection campaign

Published

14 mins ago

on

September 11, 2019

By

On the evening of May 30, Brad Parscale, the campaign manager of Donald J. Trump for President Inc., gave a speech to a gathering of the faithful. Parscale is a striking figure: 6-foot-8, with a trademark Viking beard and a penchant for bombast. He was a phenom of the 2016 election, rising, in a matter of months, from an anonymous web designer in San Antonio to the Trump campaign’s reputed digital savior. Parscale has become a frequent warmup act at Trump rallies and a prized attraction in GOP fundraising circles.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump chose Pence over Gingrich for VP because Newt’s background check was terrifying: report

Published

35 mins ago

on

September 11, 2019

By

President Donald Trump nearly chose Newt Gingrich as his 2016 running mate, but he was concerned about the former House speaker's background check.

The president, of course, ended up tapping former Indiana governor Mike Pence to run alongside him, after the religious conservative impressed him during a private meeting just ahead of the Republican National Convention, but the days ahead of that decision were full of intrigue and wrangling, reported Politico Magazine.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Secret files reveal how North Carolina Republican systematically stopped black people and students from voting

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 11, 2019

By

Secret files found on a longtime Republican operative’s computer after his death revealed that he compiled racial data to help his party draw new political maps and impose voter ID laws.

This article first appeared on Salon.

Thomas Hofeller, who is considered the master of modern gerrymandering, left behind at least 70,000 files that were found by his estranged daughter after his death in August 2018. Some of those files have already been used to successfully challenge North Carolina’s gerrymander and the Trump administration’s plan to add a citizenship question to the census, which Hofeller argued would help “Republicans and non-Hispanic whites.”

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image