Trump rages against ‘phony suppression poll’ showing him behind Democratic challengers

President Donald Trump reacted to a new poll showing him trailing potential Democratic challengers with a new round of attacks on the media.

A Washington Post/ABC News poll shows Trump losing to five Democratic candidates — Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg — and the president complained bitterly on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In a hypothetical poll, done by one of the worst pollsters of them all, the Amazon Washington Post/ABC, which predicted I would lose to Crooked Hillary by 15 points (how did that work out?), Sleepy Joe, Pocahontas and virtually all others would beat me in the General Election,” Trump tweeted.

The president suggested the poll was conducted to drive down Republican voter turnout, and then gloated about a narrow GOP win in a special congressional election in North Carolina.

“This is a phony suppression poll, meant to build up their Democrat partners,” Trump snarled. “I haven’t even started campaigning yet, and am constantly fighting Fake News like Russia, Russia, Russia. Look at North Carolina last night. Dan Bishop, down big in the Polls, WINS. Easier than 2016!”

He added another tweet complaining that he should be more popular with voters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If it weren’t for the never ending Fake News about me, and with all that I have done (more than any other President in the first 2 1/2 years!), I would be leading the ‘Partners’ of the LameStream Media by 20 points” Trump tweeted. “Sorry, but true!”

….This is a phony suppression poll, meant to build up their Democrat partners. I haven’t even started campaigning yet, and am constantly fighting Fake News like Russia, Russia, Russia. Look at North Carolina last night. Dan Bishop, down big in the Polls, WINS. Easier than 2016! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2019

If it weren’t for the never ending Fake News about me, and with all that I have done (more than any other President in the first 2 1/2 years!), I would be leading the “Partners” of the LameStream Media by 20 points. Sorry, but true! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2019