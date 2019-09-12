Trump regularly trashes Don Jr’s Fox News appearances: ‘He doesn’t know what he’s doing!’

President Donald Trump notoriously spends hours a day watching Fox News — and, as The Atlantic’s McKay Coppins reports, he regularly offers criticism of his own children whenever they appear on the network.

One former White House aide tells Coppins that the president generally gives first daughter Ivanka Trump rave reviews when she goes on Fox, although he’s not nearly as enthusiastic about Donald Trump Jr., who often gets mixed reviews for his appearances.

The former aide says Trump can often be heard saying things like “Why did he say that?” and “He doesn’t know what he’s doing” when watching his eldest son on TV, Coppins reports.

Despite this, Coppins says that the president has come to see his son’s value as a campaign official and as a potential future heir to his political dynasty. Despite the fact that he’s a privileged lifelong New Yorker, Don Jr. reportedly believes that he could win public office if he ran in a rural red state.

“According to Republicans familiar with the discussions, he considered running for office somewhere in the Mountain West, where his love of guns and hunting could help woo voters,” Coppins reports. “A privately commissioned poll in Montana—passed around enthusiastically among Don’s inner circle—showed that 75 percent of the state’s Republicans viewed him favorably.”

