Trump regularly trashes Don Jr’s Fox News appearances: ‘He doesn’t know what he’s doing!’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump notoriously spends hours a day watching Fox News — and, as The Atlantic’s McKay Coppins reports, he regularly offers criticism of his own children whenever they appear on the network.

One former White House aide tells Coppins that the president generally gives first daughter Ivanka Trump rave reviews when she goes on Fox, although he’s not nearly as enthusiastic about Donald Trump Jr., who often gets mixed reviews for his appearances.

The former aide says Trump can often be heard saying things like “Why did he say that?” and “He doesn’t know what he’s doing” when watching his eldest son on TV, Coppins reports.

Despite this, Coppins says that the president has come to see his son’s value as a campaign official and as a potential future heir to his political dynasty. Despite the fact that he’s a privileged lifelong New Yorker, Don Jr. reportedly believes that he could win public office if he ran in a rural red state.

“According to Republicans familiar with the discussions, he considered running for office somewhere in the Mountain West, where his love of guns and hunting could help woo voters,” Coppins reports. “A privately commissioned poll in Montana—passed around enthusiastically among Don’s inner circle—showed that 75 percent of the state’s Republicans viewed him favorably.”

Read the whole report here.

House Judiciary Committee approves resolution outlining the scope of an impeachment inquiry

Published

12 mins ago

on

September 12, 2019

By

On Thursday, the House Judiciary Committee approved a resolution that defines the parameters and scope of a potential impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump — laying the groundwork for Democrats to consolidate their investigations and ultimately vote on whether to impeach the president for high crimes and misdemeanors.

The vote was passed along party lines, with every Democrat on the Judiciary Committee voting in favor of the resolution and every Republican voting in opposition.

This marks the latest indication that House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) is serious about advancing impeachment efforts — despite the public reluctance that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has shown to the measure.

Texas GOP lawmaker buried in mockery for suggesting the city of Austin should be dissolved

Published

26 mins ago

on

September 12, 2019

By

The famously progressive city of Austin has been at war with the GOP-controlled Texas legislature over abortion rights. After Austin awarded a $1-a-year land lease to Planned Parenthood to operate a clinic, the legislature passed a law banning cities from contracting with abortion providers. The city government responded by approving $150,000 in grants to organizations that help women seeking abortions with transportation and lodging costs.

None of this sat well with GOP state Rep. Briscoe Cain, who suggested the legislature should retaliate by abolishing the city government of Austin altogether:

Man praised by Trump for bravery in thwarting mass shooter lied about his actions: police

Published

31 mins ago

on

September 12, 2019

By

A man who received praise from President Donald Trump earlier this week for his purported role in distracting a mass shooter lied about his actions during the shooting, El Paso police revealed.

ABC News reports that 50-year-old Texas resident Chris Grant received kind words from Trump this week for purportedly drawing the attention of a shooter in an El Paso Walmart last month away from other victims, thus giving them a chance to escape.

"Chris grabbed -- listen to this -- soda bottles, and anything else in front of him, and began hurling them at the gunman, distracting him from the other shoppers and causing the shooter to turn towards Chris and fire at him,” Trump said during a speech at the White House this week. "Chris suffered two very serious gunshot wounds but he is recovering well and we wish him the best."

Continue Reading
 
 
