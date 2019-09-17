Trump responds to Cokie Roberts’ death by complaining that she ‘never treated me well’

Journalist Cokie Roberts died on Tuesday and President Donald Trump didn’t hesitate to make her passing all about himself.

Per CNN’s Daniel Dale, Trump was asked by reporters if he had a comment about Roberts’ death at the age of 75 this week, and he responded by complaining that she didn’t give him favorable coverage.

“I never met her,” the president replied. “She never treated me nicely. But I would like to wish her family well. She was a professional and I respect professionals… never treated me well, but I certainly respect her as a professional.”

Roberts, an acclaimed journalist for ABC News who won three Emmys and was inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame, died this week due to complications with breast cancer.