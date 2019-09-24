Trump showers Indian prime minister with bizarre praise: ‘Like an American version of Elvis’
President Donald Trump compared India’s prime minister to Elvis Presley, and called him the “father” of his country.
The U.S. president gave a news conference Tuesday afternoon alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose right-wing leadership he has frequently praised.
“I remember India before,” Trump told reporters, “now not intimately, but I remember India before, it was very torn, there was a lot of dissension, a lot of fighting, and he brought it all together, like a father would bring it together. Maybe he’s the father of India, we’ll call him the father of India. I think that’s not so bad, but he brought things together. You don’t hear that anymore.”
Another reporter asked Trump about the joint rally they held Sunday in Houston, where the prime minister met with energy companies vying for part of a $100 billion market to diversify the country’s power generation.
“Tremendous spirit in that room, and they loved this gentleman to my right, they really do,” Trump said. “Those people went crazy. That was like Elvis, that was like an American, he was like an American version of Elvis. It was like we brought in the middle of an all-American — Elvis Presley came back. That was quite something, they love your prime minister, it’s a great thing.”
Boris Johnson vows to pursue Brexit plan despite Supreme Court blow
Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday vowed to press ahead with his plans for Brexit on October 31 despite a momentous Supreme Court ruling that found his decision to suspend parliament unlawful.
The judgement dealt a huge blow to Johnson's authority, coming after a series of defeats in parliament that have curbed his plans to leave the European Union even if there is no divorce deal with Brussels.
The Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, immediately announced MPs would reconvene on Wednesday.
The Conservative leader, who is currently in New York, told British media he "strongly disagreed" with the decision but said he would respect it.
Pelosi to announce ‘formal impeachment inquiry’ of Trump: Report
'Weeks Not Months'
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is expected to announce a "formal impeachment inquiry" into President Donald Trump "this afternoon," according to NBC and MSNBC news analyst Howard Fineman.
Fineman cites a very "solid" House leadership source, and adds that the Speaker will also "imply that she herself favors impeachment:
Very solid #Dem House leadership source just confirmed to me that @SpeakerPelosi will announce a formal impeachment inquiry this afternoon and imply that she herself favors impeachment of @realDonaldTrump.
Breaking Banner
Families of Aurora shooting victims demand Warner Bros. fight for gun reform ahead of Joker release
In 2012, James Holmes walked into a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, showing The Dark Knight Rises and unloaded a hail of bullets, killing 12 people.
With the film's sequel, The Joker, slated for release soon survivors and family members of the victims are urging Warner Brothers to take release the film in a socially responsible manner, reports the Hollywood Reporter. They're not calling for a boycott. Rather, they want the company to donate to anti-gun advocacy groups and victims' funds.