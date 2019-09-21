Quantcast
Trump snarls at press for pursuing Ukraine phone call complaint instead of reporting on debunked Biden story

2 hours ago

Donald Trump lashed out at the media for pursuing the story of a suppressed inspector general’s report that he may have made an illegal promise to the president of Ukraine, saying they should be investigating former Vice President Joe Biden instead.

Taking to Twitter, the president wrote: “The Fake News Media and their partner, the Democrat Party, want to stay as far away as possible from the Joe Biden demand that the Ukrainian Government fire a prosecutor who was investigating his son, or they won’t get a very large amount of U.S. money, so they fabricate a….. story about me and a perfectly fine and routine conversation I had with the new President of the Ukraine. Nothing was said that was in any way wrong, but Biden’s demand, on the other hand, was a complete and total disaster. The Fake News knows this but doesn’t want to report!

You can see the tweets below:


