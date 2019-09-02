Trump spirals into unhinged Labor Day Twitter frenzy snarling and lashing out in all directions

President Donald Trump is spending his morning filling up the Labor Day news hole by lashing at in all directions and pumping out tweet after tweet attacking his perceived enemies.

Moments after accusing former FBI Director James Comey a “traitor,” the president went off on another tirade on the Washington Post and media in general.

“The Amazon Washington Post did a story that I brought racist attacks against the “Squad.” No, they brought racist attacks against our Nation. All I do is call them out for the horrible things they have said. The Democrats have become the Party of the Squad!” he wrote before adding, “The LameStream Media has gone totally CRAZY! They write whatever they want, seldom have sources (even though they say they do), never do “fact checking” anymore, and are only looking for the ‘kill.’ They take good news and make it bad. They are now beyond Fake, they are Corrupt.”

You can see the tweets below:

