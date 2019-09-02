Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump spirals into unhinged Labor Day Twitter frenzy snarling and lashing out in all directions

Published

1 hour ago

on

President Donald Trump is spending his morning filling up the Labor Day news hole by lashing at in all directions and pumping out tweet after tweet attacking his perceived enemies.

Moments after accusing former FBI Director James Comey a “traitor,” the president went off on another tirade on the Washington Post and media in general.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Amazon Washington Post did a story that I brought racist attacks against the “Squad.” No, they brought racist attacks against our Nation. All I do is call them out for the horrible things they have said. The Democrats have become the Party of the Squad!” he wrote before adding, “The LameStream Media has gone totally CRAZY! They write whatever they want, seldom have sources (even though they say they do), never do “fact checking” anymore, and are only looking for the ‘kill.’ They take good news and make it bad. They are now beyond Fake, they are Corrupt.”

You can see the tweets below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Texas Gov. Abbott destroyed for doing nothing about mass shootings in his state: ‘No body count is too big’

Published

4 mins ago

on

September 2, 2019

By

Taking to the editorial pages of the New York Times, an author on the future of Texas ripped into Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Monday morning for doing nothing except offering platitudes after two mass shootings in his tats in the past few weeks.

According to Richard Parker, author of “Lone Star Nation: How Texas Will Transform America,” the Republican governor is doing less than nothing and his actions -- in word and deed -- may lead to even more gun deaths.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Top GOP donor fears Trump is a disaster — and worries his presidency could ‘end in a wreck’

Published

26 mins ago

on

September 2, 2019

By

President Donald Trump this summer has buried himself in a string of political blunders, ranging from racist attacks against four Democratic congresswomen to increasingly belligerent trade war with China that is slowing economic growth and could portend a recession.

The Washington Post reports that at least one major Republican donor is sounding alarm about what Trump is doing to himself politically and what it could mean for the 2020 election.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump spirals into unhinged Labor Day Twitter frenzy snarling and lashing out in all directions

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 2, 2019

By

President Donald Trump is spending his morning filling up the Labor Day news hole by lashing at in all directions and pumping out tweet after tweet attacking his perceived enemies.

Moments after accusing former FBI Director James Comey a "traitor," the president went off on another tirade on the Washington Post and media in general.

"The Amazon Washington Post did a story that I brought racist attacks against the “Squad.” No, they brought racist attacks against our Nation. All I do is call them out for the horrible things they have said. The Democrats have become the Party of the Squad!" he wrote before adding, "The LameStream Media has gone totally CRAZY! They write whatever they want, seldom have sources (even though they say they do), never do “fact checking” anymore, and are only looking for the 'kill.' They take good news and make it bad. They are now beyond Fake, they are Corrupt."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image