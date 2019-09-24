Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump suffers late night Twitter meltdown after Democrats launch impeachment inquiry

Published

5 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump took to his favorite social networking platform late on Tuesday evening — after House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced Democrats were launching an impeachment inquiry.

Trump praised multiple Republicans who appeared on Fox News to defend the president. During the Trump era, the network has been ridiculed as “state media” for echoing White House talking points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly before 11 p.m. Eastern, Trump praised an appearance by far-right lawyer Joe DiGenova on the Tucker Carlson show.

Nine minutes later, he praised an appearance by Jenna Ellis Rives, who was also interviewed by Carlson. She in on the Trump 2020 advisory board.

Thirteen minutes later he said “sooooo true” about an appearance on Fox News by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

Fourteen minutes later he praised an appearance by Republican National Committee member Harmeet Dhillon with Lou Dobbs on Fox Business.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three minutes later, Trump thanked House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for an appearance with Sean Hannity.

Four minutes later, he thanked Lou Dobbs and Jeanine Pirro. That tweet was sent only nineteen minutes before midnight.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump suffers late night Twitter meltdown after Democrats launch impeachment inquiry

Published

5 mins ago

on

September 24, 2019

By

President Donald Trump took to his favorite social networking platform late on Tuesday evening -- after House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced Democrats were launching an impeachment inquiry.

Trump praised multiple Republicans who appeared on Fox News to defend the president. During the Trump era, the network has been ridiculed as "state media" for echoing White House talking points.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Eastern, Trump praised an appearance by far-right lawyer Joe DiGenova on the Tucker Carlson show.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr’s DOJ threatens legal effort to block New York state from investigating Trump

Published

36 mins ago

on

September 24, 2019

By

Attorney General William Barr's Department of Justice filed legal filings on Tuesday warning DOJ may seek to intervene to block the state of New York from investigating President Donald Trump.

The statement of interest was filed by the Southern District of New York (SDNY) in the legal matter between Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, Jr. and Trump.

The filing said DOJ may seek to assert "that Article II, the Supremacy Clause, and the structure of the Constitution preclude subjecting a sitting President to state criminal process, including grand jurysubpoenas directed at the President or his agents."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Do you think I’m stupid?’: Rudy Giuliani says Democrats ‘walked into a trap’ on impeachment

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 24, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's personal defense attorney on Tuesday took a bizarre victory lap on Fox News only hours after the House of Representatives announced an impeachment inquiry into the commander-in-chief.

Giuliani was interviewed by Fox News personality Laura Ingraham, where he claimed there is a $2 billion conspiracy and said former Vice President Joe Biden was "intellectually challenged."

The former mayor of New York City did not look healthy. He was hoarse and by the end of the interview, Giuliani was mopping sweat off his face.

"Don’t you think I can prove what he did? Do you think I’m stupid?" Giuliani asked.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image