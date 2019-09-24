Trump suffers late night Twitter meltdown after Democrats launch impeachment inquiry

President Donald Trump took to his favorite social networking platform late on Tuesday evening — after House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced Democrats were launching an impeachment inquiry.

Trump praised multiple Republicans who appeared on Fox News to defend the president. During the Trump era, the network has been ridiculed as “state media” for echoing White House talking points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly before 11 p.m. Eastern, Trump praised an appearance by far-right lawyer Joe DiGenova on the Tucker Carlson show.

"They (Dems) are scrambling for a theme and narrative. They've gone everywhere from Russian Hoax to Russian Collusion…and now they've come to this…they think they should have won the 2016 election, they think in their bizarre brains that they did…" pic.twitter.com/xqYFEAzT8D — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2019

Nine minutes later, he praised an appearance by Jenna Ellis Rives, who was also interviewed by Carlson. She in on the Trump 2020 advisory board.

Thirteen minutes later he said “sooooo true” about an appearance on Fox News by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

Fourteen minutes later he praised an appearance by Republican National Committee member Harmeet Dhillon with Lou Dobbs on Fox Business.

“He (Trump) has already been suffering from this type of a Witch Hunt since before his Inauguration. If it’s not one thing, it’s another. It’s a DISGRACE!” @pnjaban @LouDobbs pic.twitter.com/9I9kXo2B8V — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Three minutes later, Trump thanked House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for an appearance with Sean Hannity.

Four minutes later, he thanked Lou Dobbs and Jeanine Pirro. That tweet was sent only nineteen minutes before midnight.