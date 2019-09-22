Trump supporter flattened for pushing debunked Biden smear: This is what ‘happens in a banana republic’

Appearing on MSNBC early Sunday morning, a supporter of Donald Trump attempted to push the debunked smear of Joe Biden and his son only to have a critic of the president explain to him that he should be outraged at Trump for once again seeking foreign interference in U.S. elections.
Running a clip of the former vice president firing back at Trump and telling reporters they need to ask the right questions, host Philip Mena asked Liberty Government Affairs founder Brian Darling what he thought of Biden pushing back.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Hey, if I was Joe Biden I would be yelling, too,” Darling asserted. “Because this is a real scandal. The fact that Joe Biden’s son amassed $3 million working for a natural gas company in Ukraine when he has no experience in natural gas, he has no expertise in regulatory affairs in the Ukraine and what did his dad do? His dad was vice president of the United States overseeing Ukraine policy and threatened to withhold money, a billion dollars in aid to Ukraine if they didn’t fire the prosecutor that was investigating that company.”
“I would be screaming, I would be pointing my finger at President Trump because I would be angry and scared that this could end my campaign,” he added.
Given a chance to respond, Bishop Garrison of the Rainey Center for Public Policy called out Darling and Trump.
“Yeah, I think a lot of Americans would be angry as the vice president is, but I think for absolutely different reasons than what Brian just laid out,” Garrison shot back. “I think they would be very upset that the president of the United States is targeting a family member of a political opponent.”
ADVERTISEMENT
‘This is the type of thing that happens in a banana republic,” he continued. “This is not something that happens or should happen in the United States. If prosecutors or if a political opponent was coming after any member of Trump’s family in this type of manner, he would be livid, he would be on Twitter, he would be in the news cursing and damning that person completely and totally. So for him to turn around and use this as a political tool is just beneath comment.”
Watch below:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
In a fairly contentious interview with Steve Mnuchin, CNN host Jake Tapper pointed out how Donald Trump's children -- Don Jr., Ivanka and Eric -- have been using their father's name to swing international deals after the Treasury secretary accused former Vice President Joe Biden's son of doing the same.
With Mnuchin dismissing reporting by the Washington Post and the conservative Wall Street Journal that Donald Trump was withholding Ukraine funding in an effort to get dirt on Biden and his son -- saying neither newspaper could be trusted -- he complained to the CNN host about having to spend seven and a half minutes talking about Trump's Ukraine scandal.
As primary season heats up in the United States, the Democrats are anxiously debating the best path to unseat Donald Trump in 2020. But the question of how to beat Trump is perhaps less urgent than the issue of whether he will accept defeat.
In the most extreme regions of the universe, galaxies are being killed. Their star formation is being shut down and astronomers want to know why.
The first ever Canadian-led large project on one of the world’s leading telescopes is hoping to do just that. The new program, called the Virgo Environment Traced in Carbon Monoxide survey (VERTICO), is investigating, in brilliant detail, how galaxies are killed by their environment.