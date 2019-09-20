Trump to meet with Ukrainian president amid bombshell whistleblower allegations
President Donald Trump will meet with the foreign leader believed to be named in a whistleblower complaint filed against the American president by an as-yet unknown U.S. intelligence official. Trump will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in New York, according to multiple sources, including AFP.
Both presidents will be in New York City next week to participate in the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
“In New York, the head of state will hold a series of bilateral meetings with foreign leaders, in particular with President of the United States Donald Trump,” Ukrinform, the Ukrainian state news agency reports.
Based on reports from multiple news outlets, especially The Washington Post, the whistleblower complaint is believed to allege Trump strong-armed Ukrainian President Zelensky to investigate and dig up dirt on his top political opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democrat, who is now running for president. The complaint also alleges Trump took multiple actions that were troubling, including making a disturbing “promise.” What that promise was is currently unknown.
President Trump’s personal attorney admitted, in a crazed rant on CNN Thursday night, that he asked Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son.
If true, experts say, Trump’s actions could be both criminal and impeachable.
The intelligence community’s inspector general characterized the whistleblower complaint as both “credible” and “urgent.”
The Trump White House has, in direct contraction to law, experts believe, refused to give Congress the whistleblower’s complaint.
Breaking Banner
Rick Wilson changes his mind on Trump impeachment: It’s ‘clearly the only way’ to hold him accountable
Anti-Trump Republican strategist Rick Wilson has long warned Democrats against launching impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, but the latest revelations about the president reportedly making "promises" to the Ukrainian government in exchange for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden have changed his mind.
Wilson on Friday morning responded to a tweet from former Florida Republican congressman David Jolly, who recommended filing an article of impeachment against the president to force the Department of Justice to let Congress see an intelligence community whistleblower's complaint about the president's actions.
What is the cryosphere? Hint: It’s vital to farming, fishing and skiing
More than 100 scientists from 30 countries will soon release a special report examining climate change impacts on the oceans and a less familiar but critically important part of the Earth: the cryosphere.
Ice sheets, ice caps and glaciers, the floating sea ice of the polar regions, lake ice, snow on the ground, and permafrost, permanently frozen ground in northern latitudes, all make up the cryosphere.
While snow and ice in our daily lives can, at times, be difficult to navigate and sometimes dangerous, people benefit greatly from the cryosphere. It helps cool our planet and controls global sea level. It affects ocean currents and storm patterns around the world. The fresh water stored in snow and ice provides drinking water and irrigates crops. I am a researcher who studies snow and ice, and the fact that the Earth is beginning to lose its cryosphere as a result of global warming climate should concern all of us.
Partisan divide creates different Americas, separate lives
When people try to explain why the United States is so politically polarized now, they frequently refer to the concept of “echo chambers.”
That’s the idea that people on social media interact only with like-minded people, reinforcing each other’s beliefs. When people don’t encounter competing ideas, the argument goes, they become less willing to cooperate with political opponents.