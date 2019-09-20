Quantcast
Connect with us

Watch Rudy Giuliani’s stunning confession that he has been pressuring Ukraine officials for dirt on Biden

Published

1 min ago

on

Attorney for the president Rudy Giuliani gave a combative, belligerent and downright incoherent interview on CNN Thursday evening, raving about a ballooning scandal involving Donald Trump and Ukraine.

Giuliani and Trump have apparently been pressuring the country to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a probe that could help the president’s re-election campaign. That massive scandal had been unfurling on its own for months, but it blew up Thursday when multiple reports revealed that a mysteriously suppressed whistleblower complaint in the intelligence community reportedly concerns Trump’s conduct and the country of Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giuliani didn’t seem very interested in discussing this aspect of the scandal, saying he knows nothing about the whistleblower issue or Trump’s conduct with Ukraine. He did, however, spin a lot of conspiratorial and unverified tales about Biden, talking about his son Hunter, China, and even Whitey Bulger’s nephew, at one point. (A Ukrainian prosecutor has said there is no evidence of misconduct from the Bidens.) [Updated: Another CNN video was added below with additional fact-checking of Giuliani’s claims.]

But Giuliani couldn’t even keep his facts straight about his own conduct.

“Did you ask the Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden?” asked host Chris Cuomo at one point in the interview.

“No! Actually, I didn’t,” Giuliani said. “I asked the Ukraine to investigate the allegations that there was interference in the election of 2016 by the Ukrainians for the benefit of Hillary Clinton for which there already —”

ADVERTISEMENT

“You never asked anything about Hunter Biden, you never asked anything about Joe Biden and his role with the prosecutor?” said Cuomo.

“The only thing I asked about Joe Biden was to get to the bottom of how it was that Lutsenko who was appointed dismissed the case—”

“So you did ask Ukraine to look into Joe Biden?” asked Cuomo.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Of course I did!” yelled Giuliani.

“You just said you didn’t!” replied Cuomo.

Giuliani went on to contradict himself yet again, saying that Biden was guilty of bribing Ukrainian officials to get rid of a prosecutor while he was vice president. But then he later said that, if Trump withheld U.S. government funds in an effort to force Ukraine to take law enforcement actions, that would be completely appropriate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the clip below:

For CNN’s fact check of Giuliani’s claims, watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘It’s treachery if not treason’: Harvard’s Laurence Tribe destroys Trump’s claim he’s above the law

Published

7 hours ago

on

September 19, 2019

By

Legendary constitutional law expert Laurence Tribe explained the legality of President Donald Trump's claim to be above the law during a Thursday evening appearance on MSNBC's "The Last Word" with Lawrence O'Donnell.

The host played a notorious clip of Trump.

"I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters. Okay? It’s like incredible," Trump argued.

"And now he has gone beyond that," O'Donnell noted. "Now the president is sayin, 'I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot someone and I cannot be prosecuted for that crime. Or any crime.'"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Marine Corps unit busted planning to hold a party at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort: report

Published

7 hours ago

on

September 19, 2019

By

President Donald Trump is facing yet another corruption scandal after a Marine Corps unit was caught planning to hold a party at the commander-in-chief's Mar-a-Lago resort.

"At a time when taxpayer and foreign-government spending at Trump Organization properties is fueling political battles, a U.S. Marine Corps reserve unit stationed in South Florida hopes to hold an annual ball at a venue that could profit the commander-in-chief," the Miami Herald reported Thursday.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Internet blown away by Giuliani’s ‘pants-sh*tting panic’ freak out on CNN’s Cuomo

Published

8 hours ago

on

September 19, 2019

By

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani received harsh reviews of his Thursday evening appearance on CNN with anchor Chris Cuomo.

Many people worried about Giuliani's mental health after watching the interview.

Here is some of what people were saying about Trump's defense attorney.

https://twitter.com/RadioFreeTom/status/1174860581897199617

https://twitter.com/ananavarro/status/1174859510600613888?s=21

https://twitter.com/elise_jordan/status/1174857898800898048?s=21

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image