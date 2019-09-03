Quantcast
BUSTED: Trump official demanded Fox News re-wording on story — and they may have broken ‘propaganda’ laws

Published

2 mins ago

on

Newly released documents reveal how cozy the Trump administration is with Fox News and Fox Business.

Communications obtained through FOIA by the non-profit Democracy Forward found that administration officials tried to shape the coverage across Fox. In one instance, a Treasury official told a Fox Business Network employee to make changes to an article about Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. They agreed.

“This kind of cozy, behind-the-scenes interaction between government employees and members of the media raises alarm bells, and such direct intervention could be illegal,” Democracy Forward told the Daily Beast, accusing Fox of acting as a propaganda channel for the Trump administration.


Trump Treasury Dept’s cozy relationship with Fox could violate ‘propaganda’ laws: group

Published

1 min ago

on

September 3, 2019

By

How Trump’s month-long August meltdown revealed the shocking extent of mental decline: reporter

Published

15 mins ago

on

September 3, 2019

By

New Yorker journalist Susan Glasser spent a good deal of time looking over President Donald Trump's tweets for the past month and she determined that the president has grown even more unhinged than he has been in the past.

Glasser prefaces her piece by describing the psychic toll reviewing all of the president's tweets and statements in August took on her, before she then explains why she believes the review of Trump last month was an important project.

Mike Pence and his congressman brother have spent more than $250,000 at Trump-owned properties

Published

24 mins ago

on

September 3, 2019

By

Mike Pence speaks to Fox News (screen grab)

Vice President Mike Pence's political group has spent nearly a quarter million dollars at properties owned by President Donald Trump.

Election records show the Great America Committee associated with Pence has paid about $224,000 to the Trump International Hotel in Washington and its steakhouse, among other properties owned by the president, reported The Daily Beast.

Pence’s brother, first-year Rep. Greg Pence (R-IN), amended FEC filings this year after USA Today reported that his campaign appeared to be illegally paying for him to live at the Trump hotel.

