Trump tries to reframe whistleblower’s allegations as just ‘dicey’ conversation – declares ‘nothing said wrong’
Knowing that Fox News has barely covered the explosive allegations from an anonymous intelligence official’s whistleblower complaint, President Donald Trump Friday morning was hard at work trying to reframe the allegations to his base.
Based on multiple Washington Post reports, the whistleblower is alleging President Trump committed repeated acts that were considered so troubling the intel community’s inspector general called the whistleblower’s complaint “credible” and “urgent.”
They include Trump apparently withholding U.S. Military aid from Ukraine in an attempt to strong-arm that nation’s new president into digging up dirt against his top political opponent, Joe Biden.
If true, legal experts say, it is not only impeachable, but a criminal offense.
Trump Friday morning is claiming there are multiple whistleblowers, which if true is news, and they are “highly partisan,” which he puts in quotes as if to suggest the media has characterized them that way, which is false.
He also suggests the media is minimizing what the complaint alleges: he claims the media is calling his threat to withhold military aid merely “a ‘dicey’ conversation.”
And he’s of course claiming “there was nothing said wrong,” but then, curiously seems to admit to a conversation, saying “it was pitch perfect!”
Here’s how Trump is spinning what could possibly be the end of his presidency:
The Radical Left Democrats and their Fake News Media partners, headed up again by Little Adam Schiff, and batting Zero for 21 against me, are at it again! They think I may have had a “dicey” conversation with a certain foreign leader based on a “highly partisan” whistleblowers..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2019
….statement. Strange that with so many other people hearing or knowing of the perfectly fine and respectful conversation, that they would not have also come forward. Do you know the reason why they did not? Because there was nothing said wrong, it was pitch perfect!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2019
CNN
WATCH: Trump’s long history of spilling America’s secrets to foreign leaders catalogued by CNN’s Avlon
President Donald Trump this week claimed that would never be stupid enough to say something inappropriate to foreign officials when he knew that all of his calls were being monitored.
However, CNN's John Avlon on Friday went down the president's long history of making inappropriate comments to foreign leaders, including times when he spilled important intelligence secrets.
Avlon began by noting that Trump has repeatedly cast aspersions on the intelligence community, including when he infamously said that he didn't believe Russia tried to help him win the 2016 election despite multiple intelligence assessments showing just that.
