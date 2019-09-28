Trump will get worse ‘as he sees the noose coming around his neck’: Judiciary Democrat

President Donald Trump was ripped on CNN by a member of the House Judiciary Committee after he lashed out at Democrats investigating him for allegedly soliciting foreign election interference and being caught trying to cover it up.
Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) was interviewed by CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.
The host asked about Trump’s angry attack on “Democrat Savages” that the commander-in-chief launched before departing the White House for Trump National Golf Course.
Cohen was visibly angered by the attack.
“The man knows nothing better than name-calling,” Cohen said. “He name calls everybody that he doesn’t like. He’s lying about Joe Biden and he’s lying about Hunter Biden.”
“Using derogatory terms is the last resort of an individual who doesn’t have the truth on their side, but the man wouldn’t know the truth if it smacked him in the face,” he continued.
“So calling us savages is despicable and wrong. We are Americans and congresspeople and he ought to respect that,” he said.
“But this man has no limits to how far they’ll go and we should expect him to get worse as he sees the noose coming around his neck and his leaving power,” Cohen concluded.
Watch:
