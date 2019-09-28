Quantcast
Trump snarls at ‘Democrat Savages’ while lashing out at Obama in early morning tweet

1 min ago

Donald Trump kicked off Saturday morning on Twitter by calling the Democrats “Savages” and saying Republicans should have treated former President Barack Obama as badly as he has been treated.

According to the president, “Can you imagine if these Do Nothing Democrat Savages, people like Nadler, Schiff, AOC Plus 3, and many more, had a Republican Party who would have done to Obama what the Do Nothings are doing to me. Oh well, maybe next time!”

You can see the tweet below:


Donald Trump has been an unhappy president from day one — because he knew he was engaging in treason

7 mins ago

September 28, 2019

On Jan. 20, 2017, immediately after giving his inaugural address, Donald J. Trump and his wife Melania, who had just become the First Lady, climbed the steps of the Capitol and made their way to their places on the dais of the congressional luncheon traditionally given to the newly inaugurated president of the United States. It is usually a joyous occasion, especially for the new president. His long campaign is finally over. He has completed the transition. Some of his cabinet secretaries have already testified at their confirmation hearings, as Jeff Sessions, the nominee for attorney general, had already done. Later in the day, the new president would make the drive along Pennsylvania Avenue, take up residence in the White House and officially occupy the Oval Office, signifying the power and prestige of having been elected president of the United States.

Will Constitutional outlaw Trump implode with lies before he’s impeached?

10 mins ago

September 28, 2019

Donald Trump said he believes the Constitution lets him do "whatever I want as President." In over two and a half years, Trump has been a serial violator of the Constitution, unmatched by any president in American history. Just about every day he is a constitutional outlaw.

Constitutional scholar Bruce Fein has documented twelve categories of major constitutional transgressions. Some are also statutory crimes. Many of these involve Trump overpowering the critical separation of powers that our founders rigorously established to assure that the president does not become a monarch like King George III.

Trump defender slammed for claim impeachment will be a waste of time: ‘So you’re saying ignore corruption’

42 mins ago

September 28, 2019

Appearing on MSNBC early Saturday morning, a conservative radio host attempted to make the case the Congress is wasting its time with an impeachment inquiry and subsequent trial, only to be accused by a fellow panelist of wanting to cover up corruption at the White House.

Appearing with host Frances Rivera, Democratic strategist Antjuan Seawright and conservative attorney Chandelle Summer faced off with Summer saying the Republicans have a problem -- and that they should concentrate on spreading the message that impeachment would be disruptive.

"The better strategy, I think for the Republicans to take right now is to emphasize the turmoil that this will cast the country into if we go through an extended impeachment process," Summer explained. "It's probably a futile effort, given the rock-solid control that the Republicans have over the Senate who will be in charge of determining whether or not the president is convicted or acquitted."

