Trump snarls at ‘Democrat Savages’ while lashing out at Obama in early morning tweet

Donald Trump kicked off Saturday morning on Twitter by calling the Democrats “Savages” and saying Republicans should have treated former President Barack Obama as badly as he has been treated.

According to the president, “Can you imagine if these Do Nothing Democrat Savages, people like Nadler, Schiff, AOC Plus 3, and many more, had a Republican Party who would have done to Obama what the Do Nothings are doing to me. Oh well, maybe next time!”

ADVERTISEMENT

You can see the tweet below: