Trump’s childhood home fails to sell — and is now scheduled for the auction block

Donald Trump’s childhood home in Queens, New York, is set to go on auction after failing to sell for $2.9 million, reports The New York Times.

The real estate company facilitating the bidding is banking on either Trump haters or Trump fans taking an interest in the five-bedroom property, which is filled with images of Trump. “I’m sure there are investors, especially Trump supporters—and maybe even some Trump haters—who would love to buy the property,” Misha Haghani, founder of Paramount Realty, told the New York Times.

In 2017, the house was sold for $2.14 million to a company that works with a law firm that represents Chinese investors, the Times reports.

“Different parts of Queens were rough; this was an oasis,” Trump told the New York Times in 2015. He said Jamaica Estates “was safe — it was very family oriented.”