Trump’s childhood home fails to sell — and is now scheduled for the auction block

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump’s childhood home in Queens, New York, is set to go on auction after failing to sell for $2.9 million, reports The New York Times.

The real estate company facilitating the bidding is banking on either Trump haters or Trump fans taking an interest in the five-bedroom property, which is filled with images of Trump. “I’m sure there are investors, especially Trump supporters—and maybe even some Trump haters—who would love to buy the property,” Misha Haghani, founder of Paramount Realty, told the New York Times.

In 2017, the house was sold for $2.14 million to a company that works with a law firm that represents Chinese investors, the Times reports.

“Different parts of Queens were rough; this was an oasis,” Trump told the New York Times in 2015. He said Jamaica Estates “was safe — it was very family oriented.”


Judge rules against NC man who says lynching ‘threat’ to Muslim candidate is ‘free speech’

Published

20 mins ago

on

September 17, 2019

By

A federal appeals court ruled this week that a North Carolina man must face trial after he allegedly threatened a Muslim candidate with lynching.

Attorneys for Joseph Cecil Vandevere, 52, argued that charges against their client should be dropped on the grounds of freedom of speech, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

Vandevere is charged with interstate communication of a threat to injure a person. He allegedly used anonymous social media accounts to communicate lynching threats.

BUSTED: Trump-loving sheriff tried to murder deputy who caught him on tape making racist remarks

Published

53 mins ago

on

September 17, 2019

By

A North Carolina Sheriff and Trump supporter reportedly plotted to murder a man who had a tape of him making racially offensive remarks, reports the Raleigh News and Observer.

Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins was indicted Monday, based on a recording of Brindell advising a man on how to kill a former deputy who accused him of racist language.

According to court records, the sheriff told another person to “take care of it” and “the only way you gonna stop him is kill him.”

He instructed him to get rid of the weapon. “You ain’t got the weapon, you ain’t got nothing to go on,” Wilkins said. “The only way we find out these murder things is people talk. You can’t tell nobody, not a thing.” The conversation took place in 2014.

Judiciary Democrats schedule Trump ‘corruption’ hearing on ’emoluments and profiting off the presidency’

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 17, 2019

By

The House Judiciary Committee has scheduled a "corruption" hearing on President Donald Trump's business practices.

The committee on Tuesday, which is controlled by Democrats, posted a notification about the hearing on its website.

The hearing is titled "Presidential Corruption: Emoluments and Profiting Off the Presidency." It is scheduled for Sept. 23 at 2 pm. A witness list was not immediately available.

Trump's opponents have argued that he has violated the Emoluments Clause of the U.S. Constitution by profiting off foreign dignitaries who visit his hotels and restaurants.

