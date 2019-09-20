Trump’s excuses for Ukraine call obliterated by ex-Bush national security aide

Appearing with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle, a former National Security Council staffer under President George W. Bush knocked down Donald Trump’s claims about his scandalous call with the president of Ukraine where he reportedly offered military aid in exchange for opposition research on former VP Joe Biden.
With the president asserting that people other than the whistleblower were aware of his comments and didn’t object, former presidential special assistant Michael Allen, said that would be unlikely.
“That is not necessarily true,” Allen explained. “In the White House, there are people listening in on the conversations, properly, for the purpose of taking notes. A greater number of people see transcripts. But I don’t think it is the case that, just because one person came forward, that others wouldn’t or couldn’t corroborate that story.”
“This will set up another yet another constitutional showdown between the rights of the Congress and the president’s privileges, vis-a-vis communications, and what we call executive privilege.”
“These things seem to happen weekly in the Trump administration,” he dryly added.
Anti-Trump Republican strategist Rick Wilson has long warned Democrats against launching impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, but the latest revelations about the president reportedly making "promises" to the Ukrainian government in exchange for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden have changed his mind.
Wilson on Friday morning responded to a tweet from former Florida Republican congressman David Jolly, who recommended filing an article of impeachment against the president to force the Department of Justice to let Congress see an intelligence community whistleblower's complaint about the president's actions.
Ukraine's government is waiting for the green light from President Donald Trump to investigate business dealings by Joe Biden's son with one of the country's energy companies.
Anton Geraschenko, a senior adviser to the country’s interior minister, said there currently was no investigation under way, but he said the government would "look into it" as soon as the Trump administration officially asked for one, reported The Daily Beast.
Trump's conversations with a foreign leader were reportedly the subject of a whistleblower complaint that originated in the intelligence community, and there has been widespread speculation the calls involved Ukraine's president and assurances of U.S. aid in exchange for damaging information about Biden.
"In discussions with his staff, Mr. Trump has made clear he wants to accomplish something big, but seems stymied as to what it might be, according to interviews with a half-dozen aides and advisers," the Times reports. "In the meantime, he has remained on the sidelines as divisive issues are debated and is treading water even on possible staff changes he wants to make, for fear of how things 'play.'"