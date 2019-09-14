Trump’s former ‘African-American’ fan hammers him for ‘perversion’ of reality in brutal MSNBC interview
Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning, Gregory Cheadle, a former supporter of Donald Trump who was once pointed out at a a rally by the president as “my African-American,” explained why he has turned on Trump, citing multiple issues he could no longer avoid.
“What led to you change your mind?” asked host David Gura. “What was it about these recent incidents that made you change your position?”
“A series of events,” said Cheadle. “If there was one more than another, it would be the Kaepernick taking a knee incident, where he called Kaepernick and others an SOB. He wouldn’t call Putin or the North Korean leader an SOB. That was something I could not tolerate.
Cheadle said that he still didn’t believe the president was a racist personally, but added, “I am more disappointed we are at this level today. We are in 2019 and race is a major issue with the president to be grandstanding the way he is, it is disconcerting and disappointing.”
“I don’t think the president is going to do anything to make a change,” he continued. “I think we the people have to come together and make a change. We have to get legislation and policies in order that will allow for a decrease in the wage gap … when you look at the sentencing of blacks, there is a great disparity. As it is right now, that spells a death note for black people in the criminal justice system.”
“There was a moment this week a reporter asked him about it,” said Gura. “He professed not to know you. In the face of being accused of racist, he goes to unemployment numbers, the state of the economy and how blacks and African-Americans are doing today. Your reaction to that?”
“The president knows who I am,” said Cheadle. “I corresponded with him. He sent me a letter. The whole thing with the way the president deals with reality is of concern. The black unemployment numbers — that is a perversion of data. We have more blacks unemployed today than ever. When you look at the incarceration of black folk, there are millions of black folk right now who cannot get a job or get benefits because of their record, whether it be drugs or whatever, because they were locked up. They can’t have access. We have millions of black men and women who cannot get a job.”
Watch below:
Trump’s former ‘African-American’ fan hammers him for ‘perversion’ of reality in brutal MSNBC interview
Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning, Gregory Cheadle, a former supporter of Donald Trump who was once pointed out at a a rally by the president as "my African-American," explained why he has turned on Trump, citing multiple issues he could no longer avoid.
"What led to you change your mind?" asked host David Gura. "What was it about these recent incidents that made you change your position?"
"A series of events," said Cheadle. "If there was one more than another, it would be the Kaepernick taking a knee incident, where he called Kaepernick and others an SOB. He wouldn't call Putin or the North Korean leader an SOB. That was something I could not tolerate.
Trump confirms death of Al-Qaeda heir Hamza bin Laden
US President Donald Trump on Saturday confirmed that Hamza bin Laden, the son and designated heir of Al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden, was killed in a counter-terrorism operation along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.
US media reported in late July and early August, citing intelligence officials, that the younger Bin Laden had been killed sometime in the last two years in an operation that involved the United States.
Secretary of Defense Mark Esper confirmed the death last month, saying it was "his understanding" that Bin Laden was dead, but Trump and other senior officials had not publicly confirmed the news.
2020 Election
Why won’t Democrats say they want government to solve problems?
All 10 Democratic candidates in the Houston debate Sept. 13 spoke about investing public money – taxpayer dollars – in education, health care and economic opportunity for Americans. Those ideas depend on an underlying point none of them came out and said directly: Government can help citizens live better lives and achieve their dreams.
Why won’t Democrats come out and say that government is, or at least can be, good?Crisis of distrust
The 2020 presidential campaign is happening in an America facing a historic crisis of public trust in political leaders, branches of government and each other. Andrew Yang, an entrepreneur seeking the Democratic nomination, said it directly on the stage: “We don’t trust our institutions anymore.”