Trump’s ‘white superiority complex’ undermines the rule of law in America: black former Republican
Gregory Cheadle, a black former Republican who attended a Trump rally in 2016 and was infamously praised by then-candidate Donald Trump as “my African American,” appeared on MSNBC on Monday to explain why he can no longer support the GOP.
Cheadle said that he doesn’t believe the president flat-out hates black people like former KKK leader David Duke, but he does believe Trump has what he described as a “white superiority complex” that only makes minorities feel the system is rigged against them.
“Because of that white superiority complex — the rules, the laws are written by whites and enforced by whites — so when one has a white superiority complex, that adds to the frustration for everyone else because there is no longer a level playing field,” he said.
Cheadle was also asked to identify what his breaking point was when it came to sticking with the GOP. He replied that there was not one specific instance, but he did point to Trump’s remarks about “very fine people” marching at the Charlottesville neo-Nazi rally in 2017, his attacks on NFL players kneeling in protest during the national anthem, and his declaration that four Congresswomen of color should “go back” to their home countries as particularly noxious examples.
Watch the video below.
Meghan McCain roasts Laura Ingraham for fat-shaming her: ‘I’m on The View — and you’re not’
Meghan McCain mocked former Fox News colleague Laura Ingraham after the conservative broadcaster shamed her as too fat for television.
"The View" panelists discussed a viral video of "Late Late Show" host James Corden calling out HBO's Bill Maher for shaming overweight people, and McCain discussed her own struggles with weight.
"I want to say if I weren't fat-shamed, I wouldn't have a career," McCain said. "Laura Ingraham said I was too plus-sized to have a career. Shout out, Laura -- I'm on 'The View' and you're not."
The audience cheered her slam on Ingraham, and she said that same dynamic had worked at the start of her tenure on the talk show.
Commentary
The ‘divine right’ presidency: Trump has identified the USA with himself and claimed unprecedented powers to do whatever he wants
Trump’s latest use of our government to cover up his mistakes, this time about weather forecasting, is revealing about the nature of his Presidency.
No government weather maps showed Hurricane Dorian threatening Alabama. On Thursday, August 29, Trump was briefed in the Oval Office on the Hurricane by the head of FEMA, which released a photo of him looking at a map of where Dorian had been and where it was headed. A white curved line showed the areas that Dorian might possibly hit. Not Alabama.
Meghan McCain gets fact-checked on new Kavanaugh accuser — and asks if Clarence Thomas got impeached
"The View" host Whoopi Goldberg had to fact-check Meghan McCain's description of a New York Times correction in a bombshell new report about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
The newspaper reported that the FBI failed to interview former Yale classmates about sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh during the confirmation process last fall, and the authors of a new book found a new accuser.
McCain pointed to an editor's note appended to the story that she believes casts doubt on the new reporting, but Goldberg asked her to clean up some of the claims she made.