Twitter closes thousands of fake news accounts worldwide
Twitter said Friday it has closed down thousands of accounts across the world for spreading fake news as well as pro-government propaganda, including in places like the United Arab Emirates, China and Spain.
Accounts coming from China seeking to sow discord among protesters in Hong Kong were closed down, as were accounts amplifying a pro-Saudi message coming from Egypt and the United Arab Emirates directed at Qatar and Yemen, Twitter said.
Fake news accounts were also suspended in Spain and Ecuador
The information release is part of the company’s push to improve understanding of how its platform is used by state actors to manipulate public opinion.
Twitter said they had identified 4,302 accounts based in China “attempting to sow discord about the protest movement in Hong Kong.”
This follows the identification in August of more than 200,000 fake accounts in China engaged in fueling public discord in Hong Kong.
The announcement follows Facebook’s removing fake accounts based in Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE last month for posting misinformation about regional hotspots including Libya, Sudan and Yemen.
‘Time for a new special counsel’: Ex-DOJ inspector general calls for formal probe of Trump-Ukraine calls
A veteran law enforcement official called for a new special counsel investigation of President Donald Trump's communications with the Ukrainian president.
An intelligence official filed a whistleblower complaint against the president, and speculation has begun to focus the report concerns Trump's efforts to pressure Ukraine to dig up dirt on Joe Biden in exchange for U.S. aid -- and former Justice Department official Michael Bromwich called for a formal probe.
"Time for a new Special Counsel," Bromwich tweeted.
Bromwich -- inspector general for the Department of Justice from 1994-1999, former assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and associate counsel in the Office of Independent Counsel for Iran-Contra -- was responding to a summation of the allegations against Trump.
Austria’s oldest Holocaust survivor dies at 106
The oldest Austrian Holocaust survivor, who lived through four concentration camps, has died at the age of 106, Vienna's Jewish Community organization (IKG) said Friday.
Marko Feingold, who survived Auschwitz, in Nazi-occupied Poland and three German concentration camps, died in the city of Salzburg on Thursday after a lung infection, Austrian news agency APA reported.
Despite his advanced age, Feingold had remained active in speaking out against the Holocaust, taking part in numerous conferences and events for schoolchildren.
"I must have spoken to around half a million people all in all," he told AFP in a 2018 interview, adding he swore to himself in Auschwitz that he would tell his story.
Defiant Trump tells reporters ‘it doesn’t matter what I discussed’ with Ukrainian PM — then smears Joe Biden
A defiant President Donald Trump said on Friday that whatever he told Ukraine's prime minister about seeking dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden wasn't important.
As reported by CNN's Jim Acosta, the president told reporters in the Oval Office that "it doesn’t matter what I discussed" recently with Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk, and then pivoted to attacking Biden.
"Someone ought to look into Joe Biden," the president said.
In Oval, Trump tells reporters when asked about Ukraine and whistleblower “it doesn’t matter what i discussed” and adds “someone ought to look into Joe Biden” (per WH pool).