Twitter refuses to tell Devin Nunes who is behind the parody accounts causing him ‘extreme pain’

Published

30 mins ago

on

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) suffered a setback in his legal case against parody accounts that mock him after Twitter refused to reveal who is behind the trolling.

In March, the California Republican sued Twitter over parody accounts pretending to be his mom and his cow, claiming they have caused him “extreme pain and suffering.”

Nunes has been ridiculed as a “snowflake” for suing the accounts @DevinNunesMom (which was suspended) and @DevinCow, which has over 600,000 followers following the publicity from the lawsuit. Also sued was the real-life account of Republican strategist Liz Mair.

“Twitter is refusing a judge’s request to disclose the identities of two anonymous social media users who are … critical of Rep. Devin Nunes and are being sued by the California Republican,” McClatchy reported Thursday.

In short, Twitter says Nunes has no right to see the names after the Fresno resident filed his lawsuit in Virginia.

“Undersigned counsel has been in contact with lawyers who have advised Twitter that they represent, respectively, the user or users of the @DevinCow account and the user or users of the @DevinNunesMom account,” Twitter wrote in a letter. “Each of those counsel has authorized me to inform the Court, through this letter, that their respective client or clients do not reside or work in Virginia and never used the account while physically present in Virginia.”


MIT President admits he sent Jeffrey Epstein a thank you note while covering up his donations

Published

1 min ago

on

September 12, 2019

By

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that Massachusetts Institute of Technology President L. Rafael Reif is admitting his school was, in fact, aware of charitable donations from the late billionaire wealth manager and accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein — and that he personally sent Epstein a thank you note while the school concealed the origin of the money.

“It is now clear that senior members of the administration were aware of gifts the Media Lab received between 2013 and 2017 from Jeffrey Epstein’s foundations,” said Reif. Of the thank you letter, he said, “I apparently signed this letter on August 16, 2012, about six weeks into my presidency. Although I do not recall it, it does bear my signature.”

GOP retreat hilariously mocked for using ‘Socialism_is_very_very_bad’ as its Wi-Fi password

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 12, 2019

By

The Republican Party is holding a retreat in the city of Baltimore this week and the GOP wants everyone attending to know that it is not a fan of socialism.

As reported by Washington Post reporter Rachael Bade, the GOP made the Wi-Fi password for its retreat "Socialism_is_very_very_bad," which Bade claims made her "literally laugh out loud."

Literally LOLed at the hotel internet password for the GOP retreat-> pic.twitter.com/5AACL9l6u1

— Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) September 12, 2019

