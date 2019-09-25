Ukraine call summary ‘a gazillion times worse’ than anyone expected: ‘Why did White House lawyers release this?’

The White House released a summary of President Donald Trump’s call to the Ukrainian president — and social media users were shocked by the wrongdoing it revealed.

Many expected the transcript to be abridged or altered in some way favorable to the president, but instead it shows multiple instances where Trump asks Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden’s son as repayment for U.S. aid.

The president of the United States has betrayed our country. That’s not a political statement—it’s a harsh reality, and we must act. He is a clear and present danger to the things that keep us strong and free. I support impeachment. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 25, 2019

I thought this transcript would be sterilized nothing. Instead it’s roughly a gazillion times worse than I thought it would be. Holy shit. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) September 25, 2019

This confirms what we already knew: President Trump asked a foreign power to investigate a political rival. He’s unfit for office and needs to be impeached. https://t.co/2px07X8N7K — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 25, 2019

They admit it: Trump pressured the Ukrainian president to work with the U.S. Attorney General to investigate a political opponent. He must be impeached. pic.twitter.com/JCjTbaQI8w — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 25, 2019

Can we also focus on the fact that they didn’t even release an actual transcript but just a *memo* and even the memo implicates this guy in some nefarious shit? — #PeopleAreExhausting (@prisonculture) September 25, 2019

The transcript of Trump’s call with Ukraine’s president is amazing because it reads like Trump wrote it himself—”congrats on winning!” “I learned it from you, sir, the ultimate winner!” “I agree.”—and STILL contains a bunch of obvious blatant crimes. A master’s finest work. — David Roth (@david_j_roth) September 25, 2019

That @realDonaldTrump thought it a good idea to release this transcript is a staggering testament to the endemic corruption of his administration. He and his close advisers have lost the ability to even see what’s incriminating. https://t.co/eXDJs0uKrZ — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) September 25, 2019

Why did White House lawyers release this? It is damning. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) September 25, 2019

this transcript damages Trump substantially and will accelerate House impeachment effort — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) September 25, 2019

Surprised no one (that I’ve seen) has pulled this out yet. Trump, in the transcript re: former Ambassador to Ukraine: “she’s going to go through some things.” Giuliani: puts her through some things. pic.twitter.com/lIQ2IZvOcl — Eli Gerber but spooky (@eli_gerber) September 25, 2019

Several Senate Republicans I’ve spoken with in the last hour are stunned that the WH is releasing this transcript. They do not think it helps the president’s cause. And they expect today’s Senate GOP lunch to be quite the get-together. — Robert Costa (@costareports) September 25, 2019

The transcript text is right around 2,000 words, and the call took exactly 30 min — that’s about 66 words per minute. That’s quite slow — roughly half normal speaking rate. (Zelensky is fluent in English.) Could suggest how much text isn’t included. https://t.co/xoU7r6bxgr — Joshua Benton (@jbenton) September 25, 2019

For context on the issue of investigating rivals: we have reported that in April 2018 White House counsel Don McGahn wrote a memo to Trump warning him that if he asked law enforcement to investigate his rivals, he could face a range of consequences, including impeachment. https://t.co/g01iytBA2R — Michael S. Schmidt (@nytmike) September 25, 2019

The transcript of the call reads like a classic mob shakedown: – We do a lot for Ukraine

– There’s not much reciprocity

– I have a favor to ask

– Investigate my opponent

– My people will be in touch Nice country you got there. It would be a shame if something happened to her. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) September 25, 2019

That “though” from Trump, coming right after the Ukranian leader raises “next steps” in military aid, may be the single key word in transcript. It directly connects Trump’s desire 4 an investigation w/the Ukranian desire for military aid. You want something: I need a favor first https://t.co/XmM6Fbvjdu — Ronald Brownstein (@RonBrownstein) September 25, 2019