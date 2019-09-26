Ukraine transcript reveals Giuliani’s claims about the State Department are ‘completely false’: columnist
With President Donald Trump now facing an impeachment inquiry in response to reports that he asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, Republican Rudy Giuliani — Trump’s personal attorney and former mayor of New York City — has been claiming that Trump’s Ukraine-related actions and his own were perfectly innocent. Giuliani has said that when he met with Ukrainian officials this year, he did so at the request of the U.S. State Department. But according to Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin, a “rough transcript” of Trump’s July 25 phone conversation shows that “Giuliani’s narrative is completely false.”
Giuliani met with Andriy Yermak (a top aide to Zelensky) in Madrid in early August, and on Monday, Giuliani told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that the State Department wanted them to meet. But Rogin asserts that the “rough transcript” of the July 25 Trump/ Zelensky conversation “reveals Giuliani’s various attempts to characterize his activity as a State Department initiative to be extremely misleading at best and outright lies at worst.”
The “rough transcript,” according to Rogin, demonstrates that Giuliani met with Yermak not because of the State Department, but because Giuliani and Yermak were “simply following up on Trump’s request…. Yermak was following up on Trump’s suggestion, not responding to actions of the State Department.”
Rogin notes that a State Department spokesperson, in an August 22 statement, said, “At Presidential Advisor Andriy Yermak’s request, (Ambassador Paul) Volker put Yermak in direct contact with Mr. Giuliani.”
Rogin asserts, “Volker must have known what Giuliani was up to. Giuliani had to cancel a planned trip to Kiev in May after widespread criticism of his attempts to cajole Ukrainian leaders into advancing Trump’s political agenda. The extent of Volker’s involvement will surely be part of the various ongoing investigations into these events.”
Rogin concludes his column on a sobering note, stressing that in light of all the damning information that has come out during the Ukraine scandal, it is time for Trump’s presidency to end — if not by resignation, by impeachment.
“Trump must resign or be removed,” Rogin writes, “but that should be only one step in an effort to surface countless individuals who have used government offices for corrupt purposes…. We have the most historically corrupt administration in history.”
Michael Cohen has Ukraine info he wants to reveal to Congress: Lanny Davis
In a radio interview with Rick Ungar, Michael Cohen's attorney Lanny Davis indicated the former "fixer" to President Donald Trump has information on Ukraine and he's ready to talk.
“[Cohen] should be a key witness the way John Dean was to translate this criminal behavior,” Davis told Ungar on his Thursday show. The reference was to the notorious Nixon White House Counsel who became famous for coming forward about wrongdoing. “Michael now becomes a crucial witness as this process unfolds.”
Nicolle Wallace worries Trump’s ‘unavoidably obvious’ paranoia is like final days of Nixon
President Donald Trump is gripped by paranoia as more details emerge in the whistleblower scandal over the president allegedly extorting a foreign government to interfere in the 2020 presidential election, according to an MSNBC anchor.
"A single individual has accomplished what the dozens of prosecutors and investigators who worked on Robert Mueller’s 23-month-long investigation never managed to do: focus the attention of Congress and the public on allegations of gross misconduct on the part of Donald Trump in carrying out the nation’s foreign policy, including an attempt by the president to get a foreign government to provide dirt on a political rival," MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace reported. "Today we saw for the very first time the whistle-blower’s complaint, stunning in detail and devastating in substance."
Russian businessmen who helped Giuliani contact Ukrainians donated over $300K to pro-Trump PAC: report
Two Russian businessmen made a six-figure contribution to a prominent pro-Trump political group during the summer of last year. The men also happened to serve as intermediaries between top Ukrainian officials and Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, the Daily Beast reports.
Since the funding source for the contribution remains a mystery, the Daily Beast looked into the real estate deals of the businessmen, identified as Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman. While the two worked to uncover alleged evidence of Biden-related corruption for Giuliani, they were also running a company called Global Energy Producers, which sought to capitalize on Trump's energy policies. Speaking to the Daily Beast, a Russian energy executive said the pair bragged about their connections to the Trump administration and the benefits that would come as a result.