Quantcast
Connect with us

Ukrainian President adviser reveals discussion of Biden was ‘precondition’ for call with Trump in July

Published

54 mins ago

on

The now-famous July 25 call between President Donald Trump and Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky only occurred because Zelensky agreed to speak about former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

According to an ABC News report, an adviser to Zelensky said that it was very clear.

“It was clear that Trump will only have communications if they will discuss the Biden case. This issue was raised many times. I know that Ukrainian officials understood,” said Serhiy Leshchenko.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to notes about the call that the White House released, Trump asked Zelensky for a “favor” to look into the Bidens.

“I would like you to do us a favor,” Trump said to Zelensky. “I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation in Ukraine … There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that. So whatever you can do with the attorney general would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it … it sounds horrible to me.”

Read the full report at ABC News.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Hell just got hotter’: GOP strategist explains why impeachment will be a disaster for Republicans

Published

37 mins ago

on

September 25, 2019

By

Former senior advisor to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and notorious realist, Amanda Carpenter warned her fellow Republicans against playing politics on the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

In a Twitter post, she explained that Americans will see any GOP obstruction or protection as Democrats make the case against their independence.

"A [question] for those saying this doesn’t change much," Carpenter tweeted. "The Dem House will impeach. And then the GOP will spend an entire election year explaining why the Senate won’t convict. An election year defending this? That’s not a change? Hell just got hotter for the GOP in the age of Trump."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Thank God this person came forward’: Dem reveals whistleblower gave Congress roadmap for investigation

Published

42 mins ago

on

September 25, 2019

By

Members of the House and Senate Intelligence Committees were permitted on Wednesday to read the whistleblower report on President Donald Trump and Ukraine.

They could only read the classified document inside a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF).

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) was one of the members eligible to read the whistleblower report and shared his thoughts afterward with MSNBC's Chris Matthews.

"Chris, I can tell you what’s described in the complaint is deeply disturbing," Swalwell said.

"The acting director of national intelligence prohibits me from even connecting it to the president’s call with Ukraine," he said, echoing the comments from Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ukrainian President adviser reveals discussion of Biden was ‘precondition’ for call with Trump in July

Published

54 mins ago

on

September 25, 2019

By

The now-famous July 25 call between President Donald Trump and Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky only occurred because Zelensky agreed to speak about former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

According to an ABC News report, an adviser to Zelensky said that it was very clear.

"It was clear that Trump will only have communications if they will discuss the Biden case. This issue was raised many times. I know that Ukrainian officials understood," said Serhiy Leshchenko.

Continue Reading
 
 