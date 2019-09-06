Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Uncharted waters in terms of presidential corruption’: Maddow breaks down Trump’s Turnberry scandal

Published

41 mins ago

on

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow reported Friday on the “jaw-dropping” story of the U.S. military diverting C-17 cargo flights to President Donald Trump’s golf course in Scotland.

“This story just came out within the last hour. If you have not seen it yet, you are going to want to sit down. You are going to want to spend a little bit of time with this,” Maddow suggested.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the headline from Politico, ‘Air Force crew made an odd stop on a routine trip: Trump’s Scottish resort’” Maddow reported.

The host read from the story, which she described as “an incredible scoop.”

“In early spring of this year, an Air National Guard crew made a routine trip from the U.S. to Kuwait to deliver supplies. What wasn’t routine was where the crew stopped along the way: President Donald Trump’s Turnberry resort, about 50 miles outside Glasgow, Scotland,” the report said. “Since April, the House Oversight Committee has been investigating why the crew on the C-17 military transport plane made the unusual stay — both en route to the Middle East and on the way back — at the luxury waterside resort, according to several people familiar with the incident.”

Maddow also read the most shocking quote from the story.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Taken together, the incidents raise the possibility that the military has helped keep Trump’s Turnberry resort afloat — the property lost $4.5 million in 2017, but revenue went up $3 million in 2018,” Politico reported.

Maddow was shocked.

“I mean, this is just — I mean, the implication in the brand-new reporting from Politico is that Trump’s, you know, got this money-losing resort in Florida to which he now wants to direct the G7. He’s got this money-losing golf resort in Ireland, which he has already directed Vice President Pence and his entourage … now, in addition, he has a money-losing resort in Scotland that was about to lose the money-losing airport that serviced it,” she explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I mean, the golf course is already having really tough times, if they lose the nearest airport, too,” she noted.

“But now, miraculously, now that Donald Trump is president, American military cargo planes have started refueling at that airport, at a significant price mark up. Right. It’s much cheaper for them to get their fuel at military bases. That’s part of the reason they always stop at military bases. Also, they’re the military. They’re no longer stopping at military bases,” Maddow noted.

“Instead they’re stopping at the airport that Trump needs to prop up to keep his Scottish golf resort going and paying full freight commercial airport rates for that fuel. And then they’re sending the aircrews to go stay at the president’s resort,” she explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

The implications are huge.

“If the U.S. military is being used to prop up one of the president’s troubled properties, A, this is uncharted waters, obviously, in terms of presidential corruption, B, this implicates the president himself, obviously, and everybody else who participated in it. This Scotland part with the C-17s, flying into the airport at Glasgow implicates the military who apparently went along with this, didn’t peep about it, and now isn’t cooperating with congressional oversight committees that are trying to investigate it,” Maddow noted.

One of the reporters who broke the story, Natasha Bertrand, called the scandal “remarkably brazen” when interviewed by the host.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch Part I:

Watch Part II:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Bill Maher warns Donald Trump ‘has no moral compass – and no compass’

Published

2 mins ago

on

September 6, 2019

By

HBO “Real Time” host Bill Maher blasted President Donald Trump as a “house-bound senior citizen” for his response to Hurricane Dorian.

The host noted that Trump had a planned trip to Poland, but canceled to watch TV about the storm.

"Trump did not go on the trip, he said he had to stay and monitor the storm – and he went golfing," Maher noted.

“Trump, because he’s an excitable, house-bound senior citizen, when it was starting up, saw on the TV – where he gets all his information – that it was about to hit Alabama, so he told everyone in Alabama to run for their lives and then of course it wasn’t going anywhere near Alabama, but because he can never be wrong, he doctored the map, free-hand with a Sharpie, to win a fight about a brain-fart he had five days ago," he argued.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Uncharted waters in terms of presidential corruption’: Maddow breaks down Trump’s Turnberry scandal

Published

41 mins ago

on

September 6, 2019

By

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow reported Friday on the “jaw-dropping” story of the U.S. military diverting C-17 cargo flights to President Donald Trump’s golf course in Scotland.

“This story just came out within the last hour. If you have not seen it yet, you are going to want to sit down. You are going to want to spend a little bit of time with this,” Maddow suggested.

This is the headline from Politico, ‘Air Force crew made an odd stop on a routine trip: Trump’s Scottish resort’” Maddow reported.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump is ‘taking women back to the Stone Age’: GOP challenger Bill Weld rips the president on MSNBC

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 6, 2019

By

President Donald Trump was blasted by both of his GOP challengers on Friday for attempting to end primary elections in four states.

“Remember, we always talk about -- there is general elections and there is primary elections, and there is all sorts of important differences between them obviously, but one of them is who runs them. The primary elections are run by political parties,” MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki reminded.

“Political parties get to set their own rules, and that means that some state Republican parties loyal to the Republican president, Donald Trump, are changing the rules when it comes to their presidential primaries and caucuses next year. Changing the rules, as in, doing away with them apparently,” he explained.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image